Teen in ‘serious’ condition after motorbike crash on road to Burghead

A teenager is fighting for his life following a late night crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash occurred on the B9013 College of Roseisle to Burghead Road, just before 10pm on Tuesday, July 9.

It involved a white Vauxhall Crossland car and a blue Yamaha FZ6 Fazer motorcycle.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, and the 19-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as “serious”. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours overnight while police carried out inquiries.

Two motorbike crashes in area on same day

It comes as another incident occurred in Moray on the same day on the B9136 in which a motorcyclist died following crash with tractor.

Constable Callum Hogg of the Elgin Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I am appealing for anyone who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash or who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 3588 of Tuesday, July 9.