Home News Moray

Comedian Ruby Wax shares love for Findhorn Ecovillage

Ruby wrote two of her bestselling books at the Findhorn 'eco' community.

By Louise Glen
Ruby Wax gardening at the Findhorn Foundation
Ruby Wax has revealed that she is known as the 'tomato demon' at Findhorn. Image: Ruby Wax/ Facebook.

Ruby Wax has shared her love for Findhorn Ecovillage- describing the Moray village as a ‘mecca’.

The 71-year-old comedian – famous for her in-depth interviews with OJ Simpson, Pamela Anderson and Sarah, Duchess of York – shared a sweet post after staying at the Findhorn Ecovillage.

The community project is based minutes from Findhorn village and is described as “an inspiring and viable solution combining a supportive social-cultural environment with a low-impact lifestyle.”

Ruby Wax at Findhorn Ecovillage. Image: Ruby Wax

Ruby, who has visited the ecovillage several times and wrote two of her bestselling books there, revealed she was staying at Rainbow Lodge in an area of the village known as the Field of Dreams.

It is the same room she stayed in when she was interviewed by Louis Theroux during lockdown.

Her visit was during her ongoing tour, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, based on her bestselling memoir where she revealed she had spent time in a mental health unit.

She said of her stay: “As we bicycle through the village down higgledy-piggeldy walkways, cocooned by flowers and trees, everyone I pass smiles at me.

“Not that ‘have a nice day’ fake one, but from deep down they’re zapping happiness at you; so you zap it back.

“I could see the ocean. I ride my bike next to the water, with sailboats bobbing and stone pubs and still everyone smiles because they live in this mecca – what’s not to smile about?

“No souvenir stands in sight or any sign of selling out.”

Findhorn Foundation
Findhorn Foundation Universal Hall. Photograph by Will Russell

In an earlier post, she said: “When I was writing ‘I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was’, I went back to Findhorn, the place in Scotland I wrote about in my last book.

“It’s an eco-village with a population of about 600. It’s ‘eco’ because the people there are trying to be environmentally less harmful than the rest of the human race and they’ve been trying for the last sixty years.

“There’s car sharing, large whirly wind turbines, big-time biomass, solar-panelled homes – some with lawns growing on the roods to keep the heat in – and huge vegetable gardens where I sometimes worked in the mornings.”

