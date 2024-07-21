Landslide on A96 in Keith prompts safety measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Landslide on A96 in Keith prompts safety measures

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place near Union Bridge.

By Ellie Milne
Union Bridge in Keith
The foot path over the Keith bridge has been closed. Image: Google Maps.

Safety measures have been put in place due to a landslide in Keith.

Motorists have being told to expect delays when driving through the Moray town following a night of heavy rain.

Poor weather has created a landslip, with debris falling down into the River Isla near Union Bridge on the A96.

This is impacting traffic along the road, which includes Regent Street and Church Road.

The footpath over the road bridge has been closed as a safety precaution.

Temporary traffic lights have also been put in place to control traffic while checks are made by road teams.

A post shared by Amey states: “Following an earlier landslide, two-way temporary traffic lights have been installed to control the traffic flow, along with the foot path being closed for safety reasons.

“Amey units are on site.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Moray

old signs Buckie
Old shop signs uncovered in store makeover reveal Buckie retail history
Locator of Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland - with Aberdeen third to last
3
Owner of The Re:Store Moray, Alison Ruickbie.
The Secret of Lossie's success: The Moray town with only ONE empty shop (and…
A seven metre minke whale was found washed up on Lossiemouth's West beach
Huge whale washes up on Lossiemouth beach as public warned to stay away from…
Picture when demolition work was taking place at the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie
Former Buckie police station site to get family homes
View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
Star DJ to return to MacMoray after overwhelming fan response
Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
MacMoray founder 'overwhelmed' by reaction to news that popular festival will end
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community
Ruby Wax gardening at the Findhorn Foundation
Comedian Ruby Wax shares love for Findhorn Ecovillage
The crowd at MacMoray festival, which released an announcement saying it is ending
‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved…

Conversation