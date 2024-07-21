Landslide on A96 in Keith prompts safety measures

Safety measures have been put in place due to a landslide in Keith.

Motorists have being told to expect delays when driving through the Moray town following a night of heavy rain.

Poor weather has created a landslip, with debris falling down into the River Isla near Union Bridge on the A96.

This is impacting traffic along the road, which includes Regent Street and Church Road.

The footpath over the road bridge has been closed as a safety precaution.

Temporary traffic lights have also been put in place to control traffic while checks are made by road teams.

A post shared by Amey states: “Following an earlier landslide, two-way temporary traffic lights have been installed to control the traffic flow, along with the foot path being closed for safety reasons.

“Amey units are on site.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.