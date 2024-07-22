Exclusive: Vans with cameras deployed in Aberdeen rogue parking crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Vans with cameras deployed in Aberdeen rogue parking crackdown

Council vans, mounted with automatic number plate recognition cameras, will soon patrol Aberdeen's streets.

City warden Scott Thomson in one of Aberdeen City Council's new ANPR parking camera vans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Camera-mounted vans will soon take to the streets of Aberdeen in a digital-age crackdown on rogue parking.

Council chiefs have unveiled a new armada of 21st-century vehicles as they look to technology to widen the net, as part of a £1.3 million parking overhaul.

Community safety and city warden manager Mark Wilson tells The Press and Journal: “We’re trying to get people to stick to the rules they should already be following in the first place.

“Compliance is key. That’s why we have the enforcement service.”

This, he hopes, will stop people “causing havoc” by “parking on double yellow lines or having trucks loading in the wrong areas”.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Wilson tells us:

  • How city wardens are being kitted out with new mopeds to zoom off and check on any illicit parkers flagged by the van
  • That this initiative will free up these public servants to deal with other issues, like fly-tipping
  • And how the cameras on these new vans will scan number plates in a bid to terminate rogue parking

How will Aberdeen ANPR parking enforcement work?

In coming months, the two electric vans, rigged up with cameras, will be driven around Aberdeen by city wardens.

Their roof-mounted automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will run the registrations of vehicles parked in controlled parking zones.

City wardens Scott Thomson (left) and Philip Milne (right) with Aberdeen City Council's new ANPR parking camera van. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Licence plates will be checked against the new online parking permit system, as well as the various ways of paying for on-street parking in the city.

And if the ANPR vans spot that a driver has not paid or there’s a vehicle parked on double yellow lines, the council’s electric peloton will be called in.

How will wardens on e-bikes form part of the crackdown?

There are 12 new brilliant white Eskuta e-bikes, with Aberdeen City Council livery, in the pack.

City warden Philip Milne on his new council steed, alongside Scott Thomson in one of Aberdeen's new ANPR parking camera vans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
<strong><em>Electric bikin’: Moving on the Queen’s Road, lookin’ like a streak of lightnin’.</em> </strong>City warden Philip Milne on his new council steed, alongside Scott Thomson in one of Aberdeen’s new ANPR parking camera vans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Eskuta, a Midlands electric moped manufacturer, lists them for sale at more than £2,000 a piece.

But council chiefs won’t say if they paid ticket price for the fleet, due to commercial sensitivity.

The e-bikes will be ridden by city wardens to go and check any vehicles the camera system flags.

Locations will be sent to the wardens’ ANPR-equipped handsets, which can be mounted on the handlebars.

Why new vans will come as part of efforts to boost city patrols

Mr Wilson tells us it’s not the rise of machines and city wardens will still be at the heart of the operation.

City wardens on patrol on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“There’s nothing more to the automation,” he says.

“It’s not going to be a case of a van going down the street and just issuing tickets.

“It’s still going to require the warden… ‘intelligence-led enforcement’ is the term we’ve gone with.

“We’re still doing what we are doing now, it’s just going to be much more efficient.”

Along with all the factory-fresh kit, the council is bolstering its warden team.

The local authority will soon be hiring for seven full-time roles, taking their staffing back up from 25 to a full complement.

Bosses let the vacancies stack up to hire in number at once, as the application “involves roleplay and things like that,” Mr Wilson mentions.

Where will the Aberdeen parking camera vans patrol?

Patrols with the Aberdeen parking ANPR camera vans are not expected to begin immediately.

However, you might see them out on the streets, as the final preparations are put in place.

Smile, you're on van-did camera. New ANPR cameras have been fitted to two council vans, to boost parking patrols. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wardens will be driving them around Aberdeen to help the software map out where people can and cannot park.

But when it’s all systems go, one van is expected to roll around Aberdeen city centre while the other heads to controlled parking zones further out.

And a platoon of four or five e-bikes is expected to be paired alongside each ANPR camera van.

The finer detail of exactly how the city will be split up for patrols is still being ironed out.

If it’s not Big Brother, why are Aberdeen City Council doing this?

It’s all in the name of efficiency and freeing up city wardens to do more, says Mr Wilson.

“If you think about how long it takes a city warden to walk down the full length of Crown Street for example; down one side, and up the other checking all the vehicles manually.

“We’ll be able to drive down, scan a car in a bay – ‘that one has a permit, ‘that used cashless parking’ – until we find a vehicle without valid parking rights assigned to it.

“That will create a job which will go to one of the wardens on the Eskuta.

“And they will veer off to that location to assess the situation themselves, whether or not it’s in contradiction and whether or not they should start the process of issuing a parking ticket.”

Aberdeen’s Crown Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What might wardens do with all this extra time?

Mr Wilson is not the authoritarian you might expect to find heading up a team dishing out penalty charge notices.

He’s rushed back from his holiday at Alton Towers to excitedly take delivery of the shiny new e-bikes.

And he’s equally keen on what the wardens will do with all the time they are freeing up.

“This will be far more efficient and gives us greater scope for city wardens to focus on some of their other remits, such as fly tipping, littering, dog fouling, antisocial behaviour.

“So that’s a big draw for us to be able to get this level of efficiency, to do more as a service and support communities.”

What will you see when the Aberdeen parking camera vans are out?

The parking camera vans will crawl streets at around 25mph – for the ANPR to work optimally – checking registrations against a list of all paid-up vehicles.

Aberdeen City Council’s list will include all parking permit holders, those who have paid with a cashless service, or anyone who has put money in the new-look solar-powered meters being installed around Aberdeen.

The appearance of these ANPR camera vans coincides with the digitisation of the council parking permit system this week.

ANPR cameras have been fitted to two council vans, to boost parking patrols. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From Monday, it’s thought around 80% of applicants will have access to their permits online.

Change is coming with the solar-powered meters too, with many new models to be installed by the end of the year.

Conversation