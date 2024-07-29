Moray man crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray man crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion

He took home a cash prize of £5,000.

By Chris Cromar
Martin Smith, Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion.
Martin Smith won this year's Scottish Plant Operator Challenge. Image: Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.

A Moray man has been crowned the Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion after emerging victorious at the national competition.

38-year-old Martin Smith, who works for Strathdee Properties in Craigellachie, won the £5,000 prize at the event at Errol Airfield in Perthshire on Saturday.

44 plant operators from across the country undertook eight challenges designed to put their skills to the test at the competition, which was opened by First Minister John Swinney.

John Swinney at Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.
First Minister John Swinney opened the event. Image: Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.

As well as the money, Mr Smith also took home an array of “exclusive rewards” from sponsors, which included Highland Industrial Supplies and Milwaukee.

Finishing first in the individual challenges – Loadall and Trenching –  and placing first overall, he said: “It feels amazing to win, especially because I came into the plant industry late.

“When I first left school, I worked as a welder fabricator but growing up in Speyside, I was never far from plant machinery used in farming and I’d always been drawn to farming.

Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.
There were eight challenges in total. Image: Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.

“When I started working for Strathdee Properties in 2011, it offered me the perfect balance because the company is involved in farming and property development, so before long I was behind the leavers on an excavator and I haven’t looked back since.

“I really enjoyed taking part in the Scottish Plant Operator Challenge, it was a great day out.

“The challenges were not easy but I am pleased with how I handled it and just delighted to have won.”

Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.
The event was well attended. Image: Scottish Plant Operator Challenge.

One of the judges was Thomasz Orkiszewski from Mouse Valley Training Ltd.

He added: “Martin is a worthy winner.

“He excelled in the Trenching and Loadall challenges and kept calm and held his nerve to finish on top. Congratulations Martin.”

Second place was John Stewart who received £2,500, while third place was Scott Hamilton, who took home £1,000.

£3,800 was raised for charity TASH4Ukraine throughout the weekend.

