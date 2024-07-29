Moray man crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion

A Moray man has been crowned the Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion after emerging victorious at the national competition.

38-year-old Martin Smith, who works for Strathdee Properties in Craigellachie, won the £5,000 prize at the event at Errol Airfield in Perthshire on Saturday.

44 plant operators from across the country undertook eight challenges designed to put their skills to the test at the competition, which was opened by First Minister John Swinney.

As well as the money, Mr Smith also took home an array of “exclusive rewards” from sponsors, which included Highland Industrial Supplies and Milwaukee.

Finishing first in the individual challenges – Loadall and Trenching – and placing first overall, he said: “It feels amazing to win, especially because I came into the plant industry late.

“When I first left school, I worked as a welder fabricator but growing up in Speyside, I was never far from plant machinery used in farming and I’d always been drawn to farming.

“When I started working for Strathdee Properties in 2011, it offered me the perfect balance because the company is involved in farming and property development, so before long I was behind the leavers on an excavator and I haven’t looked back since.

“I really enjoyed taking part in the Scottish Plant Operator Challenge, it was a great day out.

“The challenges were not easy but I am pleased with how I handled it and just delighted to have won.”

One of the judges was Thomasz Orkiszewski from Mouse Valley Training Ltd.

He added: “Martin is a worthy winner.

“He excelled in the Trenching and Loadall challenges and kept calm and held his nerve to finish on top. Congratulations Martin.”

Second place was John Stewart who received £2,500, while third place was Scott Hamilton, who took home £1,000.

£3,800 was raised for charity TASH4Ukraine throughout the weekend.