Staysure PGA Seniors Championship: Everything you need to know about this week's event at Trump International Golf Links

The Legends Tour's flagship event returns to the Aberdeenshire venue this week.

By Danny Law
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Legends Tour returns to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire when the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship takes place this week.

A plethora of major winners will be teeing up at the Dr Martin Hawtree-designed links course in Aberdeenshire with the tournament hosted by eight-time European Tour order of merit winner Colin Montgomerie.

Former European Ryder Cup captains Paul McGinley, Ian Woosnam and Jose Maria Olazabal are playing along with major winners John Daly, Angel Cabrera, Shaun Micheel, Michael Campabell and Aberdeen’s very own Open champion Paul Lawrie.

Englishman Peter Baker will be looking to defend his title following his six-shot success when Trump International Golf Links hosted the Legends Tour’s flagship event for the first time last year.

The tournament

The legends who are playing at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

The 72-hole tournament gets under way on Thursday with the field of 90 cut to the top 60 professionals and ties following Friday’s second round.

Rounds one and two get under way at 7.30am on Thursday and Friday.

The third round will begin at 8.30am on Saturday with the final round starting at 8.30am on Sunday.

Spectators will be able to enjoy the unique experience of being able to walk the course. There are no  gallery ropes so patrons will be able to follow the players on the fairways and get an up-close view of the action.

Celebrity pro-am

The celebrities who are playing at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

On Wednesday the Luxe Scot celebrity pro-am will take place with a number of celebrities teeing up.

Among the celebrities heading to Aberdeenshire are former Chelsea footballers Gianfranco Zola and Roberto Di Matteo, tennis legend Judy Murray, ex-Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings, Strictly star Anton Du Beke and 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill.

The celebrities are all playing for a nominated charity, with £10,000 going to the winner, £7,500 for second place and £2,500 for third.

Play begins at 10.30am with a shotgun start.

Gianfranco Zola at Trump International Links last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tickets and parking

Tickets available to purchase online in advance via www.legendstour.com for £18 per day for attendance on Wednesday to Sunday. Gate entry price is £25 while juniors (under-16s) get in for free.

Public parking is free and available on site at Trump International Golf Links, with a shuttle provided for ticket holders to the course. Non ticket holders can purchase their tickets in the car park.

Championship village

The Championship Village includes the Staysure Show Stage which will showcase local and regional talents throughout the week. There will be a live music session with ‘Jive Candy’ at 12noon on Wednesday. ‘Acoustic Lunch’ sessions will take place from 12.30pm to 2pm Thursday to Sunday featuring local bands and artists.

On Saturday at the close of play, the Staysure Show Stage will feature a performance from local covers band Fusion.

There will be player Q&A sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the village at 2.30pm. On Thursday it will be with Ryder Cup captains, Friday with major winners and Saturday with Legends Tour stars. Spectators will get to ask the questions and each day the players choose the best one, which wins a prize.

Merchandise will also be on sale in the championship village and there will be a variety of outlets selling food and drink.

 

 

