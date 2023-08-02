Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market

Seven Stills in the heart of Speyside has hit the market for £395,000.

By Lauren Taylor
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
A unique and well-established restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown has gone on the market.

The Seven Stills, located in the heart of Speyside, offers an outstanding selection of single malts and blended whisky.

It is popular with visitors to the historic village, also known as the “whisky capital” thanks to its seven working distilleries and position on the Malt Whisky Trail.

The current owners bought the business in 2016 and restored the old inn, keeping original architectural elements that complement the modern touches.

Style meets heritage at the refurbished inn. Image: ASG Commercial.

They have spent their time building an outstanding reputation, as well as well-earned 5-star reviews and ratings with their attention to detail and hospitality.

Now, the Seven Stills is on the market for £395,000.

Sellers ASG Commercial describes the business as an “outstanding turn-key” operation and a “unique opportunity”.

The description reads: “The Seven Stills presents a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established restaurant and malt whisky lounge bar.

“Located in the stunning area of Speyside, a whisky lovers’ paradise that attracts clientele from around the world.

“The building is an old historic Inn which has been lovingly restored, keeping many original architectural elements harmoniously complimenting the modern touches to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere.”

The unique restaurant and whisky lounge offers plenty of cosy, curated, nooks to mull over a dram. Dufftown. Image: ASG Commercial.

Tastefully refurbished property

The two-storey property includes spacious living quarters for the owners upstairs and a large beer garden.

Open four nights a week, the Seven Stills offers a unique French menu.

The stylish bar boasts an offering of whisky, gins and bottled craft beer. Image: ASG Commercial.

The stylish restaurant and lounge bar comfortably sits around 30 people inside, plus 16 outside in the beer garden.

The tastefully decorated restaurant currently sits 30 people. Image: ASG Commercial.

Everything has been tastefully refurbished from the restaurant through to the garden area and kitchen, as well as the living quarters.

The property has had insulated windows installed, updated carpets, and timber flooring throughout.

The living quarters have also been updated. Image: ASG Commercial.

The owner’s quarters consist of two double bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a family bathroom, a comfortable lounge or large third bedroom, an office, and a second sitting area.

There is also a private garden for the owners.

