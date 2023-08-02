Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market

A unique and well-established restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown has gone on the market.

The Seven Stills, located in the heart of Speyside, offers an outstanding selection of single malts and blended whisky.

It is popular with visitors to the historic village, also known as the “whisky capital” thanks to its seven working distilleries and position on the Malt Whisky Trail.

The current owners bought the business in 2016 and restored the old inn, keeping original architectural elements that complement the modern touches.

They have spent their time building an outstanding reputation, as well as well-earned 5-star reviews and ratings with their attention to detail and hospitality.

Now, the Seven Stills is on the market for £395,000.

Sellers ASG Commercial describes the business as an “outstanding turn-key” operation and a “unique opportunity”.

The description reads: “The Seven Stills presents a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established restaurant and malt whisky lounge bar.

“Located in the stunning area of Speyside, a whisky lovers’ paradise that attracts clientele from around the world.

“The building is an old historic Inn which has been lovingly restored, keeping many original architectural elements harmoniously complimenting the modern touches to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere.”

Tastefully refurbished property

The two-storey property includes spacious living quarters for the owners upstairs and a large beer garden.

Open four nights a week, the Seven Stills offers a unique French menu.

The stylish restaurant and lounge bar comfortably sits around 30 people inside, plus 16 outside in the beer garden.

Everything has been tastefully refurbished from the restaurant through to the garden area and kitchen, as well as the living quarters.

The property has had insulated windows installed, updated carpets, and timber flooring throughout.

The owner’s quarters consist of two double bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a family bathroom, a comfortable lounge or large third bedroom, an office, and a second sitting area.

There is also a private garden for the owners.