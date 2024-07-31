Award-winning show puts spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth ‘unsung heroes’ deployed on NATO mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning show puts spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth ‘unsung heroes’ deployed on NATO mission

Described as Top Gear meets Top Gun, Eurofighter Typhoon series ‘The Fighter Show' gives exclusive insight into high-stake air operations. 

By Alberto Lejarraga
The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment’s notice to launch intercepts of Russian aircraft. Image: Still from the Eurofighter YouTube series
The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment's notice to launch intercepts of Russian aircraft. Image: Still from the Eurofighter YouTube series

A RAF Lossiemouth squadron plays the starring role in the latest episode of award-winning Eurofighter Typhoon series ‘The Fighter Show.’

Launched in 2023 and with more than a million views worldwide, the YouTube series offers rare access to the iconic Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, and exclusive insights into high stake air operations.

The latest episode focuses on the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base in Constanta, Romania, where six RAF Typhoon from the RAF’s IX (Bomber) squadron – usually based in Moray – are taking part in a NATO mission.

The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment’s notice to launch Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) intercepts of Russian aircraft approaching NATO airspace.

The episode features some of the unsung heroes of the support team taking part in the fourth-month mission.

The episode features some of the unsung heroes of the support team taking part in the fourth-month mission. Image: Eurofighter Typhoon

MK is the site of one of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing missions, with approximately 200 RAF personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) flying alongside their Romanian counterparts.

The base also has personnel from the US, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Finland supporting the mission.

The episode follows show host Flo Taitsch as he travels to Constanta to explore the importance of the essential but less well-known roles at the air base.

From the physiotherapist and physical training instructor to an armourer, they explain the part they play in helping the squadron protect NATO’s Eastern Flank.

RAF Lossiemouth squadron stars in Eurofighter Typhoon series

During the episode, detachment commander of the RAF, Wing Commander Karl Bird – who is based at MK – says: “Our main duty here is to protect the Eastern Flank of NATO, conducting enhanced air policing in support of NATO and its partners, as well as the air shielding activities.

Host Flo Taitsch with Wing Commander Karl Bird on Eurofighter Typhoon series The Fighter Show,
Host Flo Taitsch with Wing Commander Karl Bird. Image: Eurofighter Typhoon

Previously, Air Commodore Martin Cunningham, the RAF’s group assistant chief of staff of operations, said the force was “very proud” to be back in Romania as part of the UK’s contribution to NATO, working with their Romanian colleagues.

“Our presence here is another example of the UK’s steadfast commitment to NATO and for the RAF, a further demonstration of our air power projection capability,” he said.

“As with every operation, there has been an enormous amount of preparation to get us to this point: from the huge road moves, delivery of equipment, training of our expeditionary air wing personnel and of course to the Typhoon squadron from RAF Lossiemouth arriving.

“I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all involved in the herculean effort to ensure smooth accreditation and wish them a successful deployment.”

