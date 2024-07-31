Award-winning show puts spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth ‘unsung heroes’ deployed on NATO mission

A RAF Lossiemouth squadron plays the starring role in the latest episode of award-winning Eurofighter Typhoon series ‘The Fighter Show.’

Launched in 2023 and with more than a million views worldwide, the YouTube series offers rare access to the iconic Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, and exclusive insights into high stake air operations.

The latest episode focuses on the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base in Constanta, Romania, where six RAF Typhoon from the RAF’s IX (Bomber) squadron – usually based in Moray – are taking part in a NATO mission.

The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment’s notice to launch Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) intercepts of Russian aircraft approaching NATO airspace.

The episode features some of the unsung heroes of the support team taking part in the fourth-month mission.

MK is the site of one of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing missions, with approximately 200 RAF personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) flying alongside their Romanian counterparts.

The base also has personnel from the US, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Finland supporting the mission.

The episode follows show host Flo Taitsch as he travels to Constanta to explore the importance of the essential but less well-known roles at the air base.

From the physiotherapist and physical training instructor to an armourer, they explain the part they play in helping the squadron protect NATO’s Eastern Flank.

During the episode, detachment commander of the RAF, Wing Commander Karl Bird – who is based at MK – says: “Our main duty here is to protect the Eastern Flank of NATO, conducting enhanced air policing in support of NATO and its partners, as well as the air shielding activities.

Previously, Air Commodore Martin Cunningham, the RAF’s group assistant chief of staff of operations, said the force was “very proud” to be back in Romania as part of the UK’s contribution to NATO, working with their Romanian colleagues.

“Our presence here is another example of the UK’s steadfast commitment to NATO and for the RAF, a further demonstration of our air power projection capability,” he said.

“As with every operation, there has been an enormous amount of preparation to get us to this point: from the huge road moves, delivery of equipment, training of our expeditionary air wing personnel and of course to the Typhoon squadron from RAF Lossiemouth arriving.

“I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all involved in the herculean effort to ensure smooth accreditation and wish them a successful deployment.”