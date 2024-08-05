Teen raped in Elgin park as police launch investigation

A teenager was raped in an Elgin park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman at Cooper Park between between 2.30am and 3am.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a young woman in the area at 2.30am on Sunday to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old woman that occurred between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, 4 August 2024 within Cooper Park, Elgin.

“Anyone who was in the area or anyone who has spoken to a young woman in the area around this time is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 0752 of 4 August 2024.”

Yesterday evening forensic officers were seen in Cooper Park investigating an area around the tennis courts.

Officers were in the area at 6.30pm.

They were combing a section of grass that had been cordoned off by police tape.