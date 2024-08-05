Teen raped in Elgin park as police launch investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teen raped in Elgin park as police launch investigation

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault.

By Louise Glen
A teen has been raped in Cooper Park Elgin
Forensic officers examining a crime scene in a hedged area of Cooper Park. Image: Jasperimage.

A teenager was raped in an Elgin park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman at Cooper Park between between 2.30am and 3am.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a young woman in the area at 2.30am on Sunday to contact them.

Forensic officers and detectives investigating the rape at Cooper Park in Elgin.
Detectives on scene. Image: Jasperimage.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old woman that occurred between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, 4 August 2024 within Cooper Park, Elgin.

“Anyone who was in the area or anyone who has spoken to a young woman in the area around this time is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 0752 of 4 August 2024.”

Yesterday evening forensic officers were seen in Cooper Park investigating an area around the tennis courts.

Officers were in the area at 6.30pm.

They were combing a section of grass that had been cordoned off by police tape.

Conversation