Teen raped in Elgin park as police launch investigation

A teenager was raped in an Elgin park in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman at Cooper Park between between 2.30am and 3am.
Officers are asking anyone who saw a young woman in the area at 2.30am on Sunday to contact them.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old woman that occurred between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, 4 August 2024 within Cooper Park, Elgin.
“Anyone who was in the area or anyone who has spoken to a young woman in the area around this time is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 0752 of 4 August 2024.”
Yesterday evening forensic officers were seen in Cooper Park investigating an area around the tennis courts.
