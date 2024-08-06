Plans for new Elgin cemetery bigger than three football pitches poised for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans for new Elgin cemetery bigger than three football pitches poised for approval

The plans for the huge site come after a 20-year search for a new graveyard, and as space is running out elsewhere...

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans for a new cemetery on the outskirts of Elgin are expected to be approved next week. Image: Moray Council
Plans for a new cemetery on the outskirts of Elgin are expected to be approved next week. Image: Moray Council

Long-awaited plans for a new Elgin cemetery are poised for approval – with the town’s existing graveyard rapidly running out of room.

Councillors are expected to approve proposals for the new site on the outskirts of the Moray town next week.

The 5.6 hectare site earmarked for the development lies to the east of Linkwood Road and north of Hallowood Road.

Could there be any problems with new cemetery site in Elgin?

Moray Council is behind the plans, following a 20-year search for a new cemetery for the town.

The plans will involve chopping down 35 trees on ancient woodland, however more than 1,000 replacements will be planted.

Although a high-pressure gas pipeline lies to the east of the site and is identified as a “major accident hazard”, Scottish Gas Networks has not raised an objection.

The site on the eastern side of Elgin where a new cemetery is expected to go.
The site on the eastern side of Elgin where a new cemetery is expected to go. Image: Moray Council

How many parking spaces will there be?

Parking will be provided at the new cemetery with spaces for 50 cars, five disabled bays and six for bicycles.

A new road will be created on the western border of the site with Linkwood Road, along with a new cycle path.

There will be a maintenance yard to the north of the site and a compostable toilet.

Elgin Cemetery.
The existing cemetery in Elgin is expected to reach capacity in the next two to three years. Image: Moray Council

Planning boss stresses ‘importance’ of new Elgin cemetery

In his report, planning officer Andrew Miller explained the dire need for the new Elgin cemetery.

He said: “Overall the general principle of the development of a cemetery on the land is considered suitable.

“With the existing Elgin cemetery expected to reach capacity within the next couple of years, the importance of this development as a necessary community facility, attracts significant weight in planning terms.”

Councillors will discuss the application at a meeting on Tuesday.

How Elgin stationery shop Pencil Me In supplies top London tourist attractions from tiny back room

Is Elgin a long-established historic city or a large town? We try to clear up the confusion

