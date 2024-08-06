Plans for new Elgin cemetery bigger than three football pitches poised for approval

Long-awaited plans for a new Elgin cemetery are poised for approval – with the town’s existing graveyard rapidly running out of room.

Councillors are expected to approve proposals for the new site on the outskirts of the Moray town next week.

The 5.6 hectare site earmarked for the development lies to the east of Linkwood Road and north of Hallowood Road.

Could there be any problems with new cemetery site in Elgin?

Moray Council is behind the plans, following a 20-year search for a new cemetery for the town.

The plans will involve chopping down 35 trees on ancient woodland, however more than 1,000 replacements will be planted.

Although a high-pressure gas pipeline lies to the east of the site and is identified as a “major accident hazard”, Scottish Gas Networks has not raised an objection.

How many parking spaces will there be?

Parking will be provided at the new cemetery with spaces for 50 cars, five disabled bays and six for bicycles.

A new road will be created on the western border of the site with Linkwood Road, along with a new cycle path.

There will be a maintenance yard to the north of the site and a compostable toilet.

Planning boss stresses ‘importance’ of new Elgin cemetery

In his report, planning officer Andrew Miller explained the dire need for the new Elgin cemetery.

He said: “Overall the general principle of the development of a cemetery on the land is considered suitable.

“With the existing Elgin cemetery expected to reach capacity within the next couple of years, the importance of this development as a necessary community facility, attracts significant weight in planning terms.”

Councillors will discuss the application at a meeting on Tuesday.

