Police hunt man in high-vis jacket after Buckie motorbike theft

Police are searching for a man in a high-visibility jacket after the theft of a motorbike in Buckie.

The red Lexmoto Arizona 124CC was stolen from a public car park in the Moray town’s Brodie Avenue between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday.

The bike was later found in the Milton Drive area.

Buckie motorbike theft investigation

Police want to speak to a man wearing a high-visibility jacket seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Cops are urging any witnesses or those with CCTV footage to come forward.

Those with information can contact police on 101 or using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website.

Crimes can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crime-stoppers on 0800 555 111.