Meet the Elgin litter-picking group who transform Cooper Park after MacMoray

The Positive Action Group - comprised of adults and kids - have helped at the festival since its creation.

Positive Action Group volunteers at MacMoray
The volunteers work together to gather piles of rubbish after the festival.
By Ena Saracevic

Volunteers from across Elgin have come together again to give Cooper Park a makeover after the weekend’s MacMoray festival.

Thousands of festival-goers came together for the event on Saturday and Sunday, enjoying the likes of Status Quo and Aqua.

Elgin’s Positive Action Group helped to pick up litter after attendees went home – even cleaning up between acts during the day.

Volunteers from the group have helped out at the festival since it first took place in April 2022.

The group, founded during lockdown by friends Rhian and Sarah, gives locals the opportunity to come together to ‘keep Elgin looking beautiful’.

Cooper Park before and after the litter-pick. Image: Positive Action Group
Volunteers Cally Day and Doreen Mitchell helped to pick up litter after the festival. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

Volunteer Cally Day said: “We’ve got quite a lot of people who come along and really get stuck in. Our main aim is keeping the environment clean and tidy.

“There’s also a social element too. We’re all a great bunch and get on really well.”

As well as litter-picking, the group also help out with gardening in the area including at the Greyfriars Sisters of Mercy Convent and around the water fountain at Elgin Town Hall.

Doreen Mitchell, who is also a committed volunteer, said: “People are so nice when they see us out litter-picking. I think people have gotten used to seeing us, and are starting to be inspired to pick litter themselves in their own areas.”

Volunteers ‘devastated’ about the end of MacMoray

The volunteers work with organiser Andy Macdonald. Image: Positive Action Group

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family. 

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

Cally and Doreen both said that it would be devastating if the festival ends for good.

“When we’re walking around and we’re observing people having such a great time, it’s amazing. It’ll be a shame if that ends,” Cally added.

“It’s a great process we have for cleaning up at the end of the festival too – and Andy’s just been amazing.

“We come in, collect the litter, put it into bags and then leave them for Andy’s team. Someone then comes along with a trailer and loads all the bags up for them to be taken to the skip.

“That’s an example of our two teams working really well together.”

Doreen emphasised how helpful and supportive young festival-goers were, and some even took rubbish bags to help with the pick-up themselves.

She said: “A lot of the youngsters get bad press, but every young person I spoke to on the weekend was really great.”

Man picking up litter on field
Billy Ritchie was one of many volunteers who helped out on the weekend. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

Vapes and take-away boxes among most popular pick-ups

Callie said: “There’s a lot of vapes. Every couple of steps you take, there’s a vape. Fast food cartons are also something we see a lot of.

“We also see alcohol bottles down by the river-side and in the bushes. It’s really harmful for wildlife, as well as just disappointing to see.”

Sophie Barber, 8, has been litter-picking for over three years. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

MacMoray’s youngest litter-picking volunteer

Eight-year-old Sophie Barber has been a part of the litter-picking group for most of her life.

Her mother, Gillian, said she was ‘very proud’ of her daughter for her dedication to the group.

She said: “I’m very proud. I think it’s so important to teach Sophie that we’re all able to make a little bit of a difference when it comes to protecting the environment.

“That’s why I take her along with me. Litter-picking makes you feel good, and it’s great to get outside too.”

Gillian Barber and her daughter Sophie. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

