MacMoray boss reveals he has been ‘inundated’ with calls to take over Elgin music festival

The event in April next year is currently due to be the last time the popular music festival is held.

By David Mackay
Andy Macdonald in high-viz vest on MacMoray stage.
Festival boss Andy Macdonald will take time to consider future of MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald has revealed he has been “inundated” with calls from groups wanting to take over the future of the Elgin event.

The music festival boss broke the hearts of thousands when he announced the extravaganza in April next year will be the last.

It prompted an outpouring of calls for the Elgin music festival to be saved, with Mr Macdonald admitting he had been “overwhelmed” by the reaction.

Now the MacMoray boss has told the Press and Journal he has had several inquiries from businesses wanting to be the future of the Elgin event.

‘Everyone has been calling me about future of MacMoray’

Mr Macdonald confirmed the MacMoray in spring next year will be the last in an emotional social media post online.

In it, he revealed he was expecting a baby in September with partner Angela and was eager to spend more time with his family.

His former partner and “first true love” Sarah died with their unborn child shortly after the first MacMoray in 2022 after falling ill.

Construction for this weekend’s festival is already well underway at Cooper Park.

Andy Macdonald jumping off MacMoray stage.
Andy Macdonald has been busy making preparations for the next two MacMorays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Macdonald said: “When I put up that social media post I was knackered. Everything was on top of me, I was exhausted.

“I’ve done 11 events in the last three months. It’s tiring, I’m absolutely shattered.

“I need to take some time off. As soon as I put that post up though all sorts of people started to get in touch. Some people I know, some people I don’t.

“It’s so full-on trying to get this MacMoray organised and the Easter one too. I don’t have time to think about it all.

“From September I’m taking a break to relax and enjoy life.”

Festival boss to take time to consider future of Elgin event

Since its formation MacMoray has attracted household names to Elgin including Peter Andre, The Vengaboys and B*Witched.

The legendary Jacksons, Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler are just some of the acts due to perform this weekend.

More than 100,000 people have packed the heart of Elgin for the festivals since 2022 with locals soaking up singers on their doorstep.

MacMoray stage being constructed.
Preparations are being made in Cooper Park ahead of MacMoray this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Macdonald told the Press and Journal he would take time to carefully consider the next steps for MacMoray over the coming months.

He said: “A lot of local businesses have reached out to me saying they would love to take it on.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the local business community wanting to take it off my hands.

“There has also been some big businesses with deep pockets wanting to buy MacMoray off me.

“Right now, I need a break. I need a clear mind to really think about what’s best.

“I’m proud of it, this is my heart and soul. It’s been five years of really hard work to build it up from nothing.

“I’m not going to just give it away to anyone. That would be stupid.”

What to expect at MacMoray this weekend

The MacMoray this weekend is the first time the festival has been held in the summer and the first time it has been held twice in the same year.

Organisers have promised bigger bands on a single stage with a larger capacity over the Saturday and Sunday.

Cascada on stage at MacMoray.
Cascada performing at the 2023 MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Jacksons are headlining Saturday following performances from Callum Beattie, The Vamps, Aqua, Dappy and MacTa.

Status Quo top the bill on Sunday following Bonnie Tyler, DJ Sammy, Cascada, The Feeling and Torridon.

Tickets for MacMoray can be bought online HERE or directly from IT Central on Elgin’s South Street.

In Pictures: MacMoray preparations underway

MacMoray construction underway
Preparations have begun for MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
MacMoray construction underway
The stage is almost complete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
MacMoray construction underway
Safety barriers are being put up across Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
MacMoray construction underway
More than 10,000 people are expected each day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation