Bin strikes on HOLD – but new pay offer still to be considered

Bin strikes scheduled to take place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands this week have been put on hold.

Union bosses have confirmed that eight days of strike action – which were due to begin on Wednesday – will now not go ahead following a new pay offer which is still to be considered by workers.

The strikes were due to affect waste employees, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities were due to be involved in the action – however, workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils decided not to strike.

The new offer by Cosla – the Scottish Council’s umbrella body – represents a minimum cash increase of £1,292 for the lowest paid council workers, which is equivalent to 5.2 per cent for those earning around £25,000.

The Scottish local government living wage will also increase by 5.63 per cent.

The rate of inflation (RPI) stood at 3.3 per cent in April which means that council worker are set to receive an above inflation pay rise for the first time in years, if accepted.

Unison has recommended to reject this new offer once again, while Unite has said it is “credible”.

However, a ballot of workers will now take place immediately to consider the proposal.

The ballot will open on August 15 and close on September 5.

Deal still not enough says Unison

Unison Scotland local government lead David O’Connor said that the deal needs to improve further to “work for everyone”.

He said: “Unison has suspended recycling and street cleansing strikes while staff are consulted on Cosla’s latest offer.

“Unison’s view is that it’s still not enough.

“Council staff have seen the value of their pay reduced by 25% over the past 14 years and any pay deal needs to do more to reverse this.

“The union has been clear all along that the wage deal needs to work for everyone in local government.

“This pause will provide some breathing space for further dialogue.”

Offer is ‘credible’ says Unite chief

But, Graham McNab of Unite the Union has said that the new offer represents a marked improvement after long negotiations beginning in April.

The union’s chief negotiator said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm.

“They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

“We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

This previous offer amounted to 2.2 per cent running from 1 April to 30 September, and two per cent for a 12-month period running from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025.

A further 3.2 per cent pay offer was also rejected outright by Unite in July.