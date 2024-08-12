Bin strikes on HOLD – but new pay offer still to be considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bin strikes on HOLD – but new pay offer still to be considered

The strikes across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands were due to begin on Wednesday.

By Graham Fleming
Overflowing bins at the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner.
Bin strikes scheduled to take place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands this week have been put on hold.

Union bosses have confirmed that eight days of strike action – which were due to begin on Wednesday – will now not go ahead following a new pay offer which is still to be considered by workers.

The strikes were due to affect waste employees, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities were due to be involved in the action – however, workers at Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Western Isles councils decided not to strike.

The new pay offer is set to be considered. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The new offer by Cosla – the Scottish Council’s umbrella body – represents a minimum cash increase of £1,292 for the lowest paid council workers, which is equivalent to 5.2 per cent for those earning around £25,000.

The Scottish local government living wage will also increase by 5.63 per cent.

The rate of inflation (RPI) stood at 3.3 per cent in April which means that council worker are set to receive an above inflation pay rise for the first time in years, if accepted.

Unison has recommended to reject this new offer once again, while Unite has said it is “credible”.

However, a ballot of workers will now take place immediately to consider the proposal.

The ballot will open on August 15 and close on September 5.

Deal still not enough says Unison

Unison Scotland local government lead David O’Connor said that the deal needs to improve further to “work for everyone”.

He said: “Unison has suspended recycling and street cleansing strikes while staff are consulted on Cosla’s latest offer.

“Unison’s view is that it’s still not enough.

“Council staff have seen the value of their pay reduced by 25% over the past 14 years and any pay deal needs to do more to reverse this.

“The union has been clear all along that the wage deal needs to work for everyone in local government.

“This pause will provide some breathing space for further dialogue.”

Offer is ‘credible’ says Unite chief

But, Graham McNab of Unite the Union has said that the new offer represents a marked improvement after long negotiations beginning in April.

The union’s chief negotiator said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm.

“They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

“We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

This previous offer amounted to 2.2 per cent running from 1 April to 30 September, and two per cent for a 12-month period running from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025.

A further 3.2 per cent pay offer was also rejected outright by Unite in July.

Conversation