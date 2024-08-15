‘It’s always been our dream’: Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘It’s always been our dream’: Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this weekend

Netherton's owners are looking forward to welcoming their first customers.

By Ena Saracevic
The exterior of Netherton farm shop in Aberlour
The farm shop opens this weekend.

A new farm shop will be opening in Moray later this week.

Netherton Farm, near Aberlour, have announced that the grand opening of their farm shop will be on Saturday, August 17.

Earlier this year, the P&J revealed that Netherton Farm had their plans for a farm shop approved.

Owners Claire and Andrew Geddes currently sell their farm produce like beef, lamb and potatoes, vegetables and eggs from their garage.

Claire and Andrew Geddes are looking forward to the opening this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, now the couple will move the storage fridges and freezers to the other unit to create a shop.

The shop will be open daily for customers to purchase items via an honesty box system.

Opening Aberlour shop was ‘always a dream’

Claire Geddes said: “We’re so excited. We’ve done it all ourselves as well.

“We bought the unit a couple of years ago which we were just using for storage and Andrew’s now done it all up – it just looks fantastic.

“Opening the shop was always a dream I suppose. I guess it’s just a natural progression from us selling online.”

Cattle at Netherton Farm, near Aberlour.
Cattle from the Netherton Farm. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The family-run farm took to social media to announce some products from locals that will be on offer.

They said: “Join us this Saturday 9am-5pm or Sunday 11am-3pm for our grand opening weekend.

“Enjoy a glass of fizz and some delicious cake whilst having a browse. We hope to see you there.”

They added that the shop will offer beef and lamb from their own farm.

Potatoes and vegetables will also be on offer from Camillla’s Country Living.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be cakes from CC’s which is based in Ballindalloch.

Caitlin and Pete of the Lettoch Farm Coffee Company.
Lettoch Farm Coffee Company’s coffee will be on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As well as this, there will be coffee from Lettoch Farm Coffee Company, jams and chutneys from Moray-based Carol’s been Cooking and honey from Bogmoon Bees in Huntly.

After the grand opening, the shop will be open from 9am to 8pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays. On Sundays, it will be open from 11am to 5pm while the shop will be closed on Mondays.

Customers currently place orders online or via telephone and then collect from the farm at a mutually convenient time. This will continue to take place when the shop opens.

More from Moray

Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street
The exterior of St Laurence Church in Forres
From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray's…
The Altar stone was believed to have Welsh origins for years. Image: PA
Steenhenge? One of the world's most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish
Former printing works viewed from street.
Former Printing Works on Elgin's South Street will be transformed after lying empty for…
David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event
Post Thumbnail
Emergency response after woman, 81, dies on Keith street
The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016
Council asks Ministry of Defence to run Lossiemouth and Kinloss bus service amid cuts
Behind the scenes at Cardhu Distillery on Speyside.
100 jobs for Speyside in £3.1m boost for whisky industry
Graham Leadbitter has resigned from Moray Council.
New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor
An impression of new Elgin store.
Aldi reveals plans to relocate its Elgin town centre store

Conversation