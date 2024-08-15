‘It’s always been our dream’: Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this weekend

A new farm shop will be opening in Moray later this week.

Netherton Farm, near Aberlour, have announced that the grand opening of their farm shop will be on Saturday, August 17.

Earlier this year, the P&J revealed that Netherton Farm had their plans for a farm shop approved.

Owners Claire and Andrew Geddes currently sell their farm produce like beef, lamb and potatoes, vegetables and eggs from their garage.

However, now the couple will move the storage fridges and freezers to the other unit to create a shop.

The shop will be open daily for customers to purchase items via an honesty box system.

Opening Aberlour shop was ‘always a dream’

Claire Geddes said: “We’re so excited. We’ve done it all ourselves as well.

“We bought the unit a couple of years ago which we were just using for storage and Andrew’s now done it all up – it just looks fantastic.

“Opening the shop was always a dream I suppose. I guess it’s just a natural progression from us selling online.”

The family-run farm took to social media to announce some products from locals that will be on offer.

They said: “Join us this Saturday 9am-5pm or Sunday 11am-3pm for our grand opening weekend.

“Enjoy a glass of fizz and some delicious cake whilst having a browse. We hope to see you there.”

They added that the shop will offer beef and lamb from their own farm.

Potatoes and vegetables will also be on offer from Camillla’s Country Living.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be cakes from CC’s which is based in Ballindalloch.

As well as this, there will be coffee from Lettoch Farm Coffee Company, jams and chutneys from Moray-based Carol’s been Cooking and honey from Bogmoon Bees in Huntly.

After the grand opening, the shop will be open from 9am to 8pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays. On Sundays, it will be open from 11am to 5pm while the shop will be closed on Mondays.

Customers currently place orders online or via telephone and then collect from the farm at a mutually convenient time. This will continue to take place when the shop opens.