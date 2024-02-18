Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin and next steps for extension to popular Lossie chipper

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Nationwide building society wants to install new signage at their Elgin branch and a building warrant has been submitted for a Lossie chipper’s extension.

Meanwhile, Netherton Farm’s plans to transform a steel cabin into a self-service farm shop have been given the green light.

But first, we are looking at approved work at Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin.

APPROVED: Warehouse facility at Gordon and MacPhail

Whisky giants Gordon and MacPhail will carry out £650,000 worth of work at their Elgin head office.

According to a building warrant, existing internals of a cask warehouse at George House on Borough Briggs Road will be stripped out. In its place will be a two-storey racked warehouse facility.

Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers represented the firm in the warrant.

Now planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for the work to start.

Elsewhere, the firm is transforming their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way with hopes it will open this year.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The whisky giants’ move into unit one has provided a boost to Elgin High Street.

SUBMITTED: New signage for banking society

Nationwide building society wants to install new signs at their Elgin branch.

This comes as the firm have started a rebrand for the first time in 36 years.

The fresh icon features the familiar house in front of the rising sun.

Bosses believe the new logo boasts a design that is “modern yet familiar”.

The Category B listed building at 94 Elgin High Street is located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

ISG Design Limited who is representing the banking society has stressed the building’s original features will not be affected by the works.

The work will include all the signage being replaced with new branded ones.

Meanwhile, existing projecting sign brackets will remain and be painted in blue to match new fascia.

APPROVED: Farm shop on the horizon

Meanwhile near Aberlour, Netherton Farm owners will transform a steel cabin into a self-service farm shop.

The building was previously used as a farm office and storage space.

Claire and Andrew Geddes currently sell their farm produce like beef, lamb and potatoes, vegetables and eggs from their garage.

Customers currently place orders online or via the telephone and then collect from the farm at a mutually convenient time.

This will continue to take place.

However, now the couple will move the storage fridges and freezers to the other unit to create a shop.

It will be open daily for customers to purchase items via the honesty box system.

This move comes after planning chiefs approved their plans.

How the pandemic opened people’s eyes to local produce

Mrs Geddes believes the pandemic opened people’s eyes to the local produce on their doorstep.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “Especially since Covid, people are more aware of what they are eating and more interested in buying local.

“All our cattle are born and bred on our farm.

“Then they get slaughtered at Millers in Grantown and butchered at Stewart Mackie’s butchers in Aberlour.”

SUBMITTED: Popular Lossie Chipper extension plans

In November, we first revealed the Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth was looking to build an extension.

For more than a decade, the property at 63 Clifton Road has operated as a chipper.

Last month, permission was granted to make alterations.

These changes will include:

A new access ramp into the shop

Customer waiting area with new seating.

A new preparation area and storage room.

Meanwhile, an existing external door will be reused with the new extension.

CM Design has now lodged a building warrant on behalf of owners Jamie and Andrea Steel for the work on the chipper.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £23,000.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk