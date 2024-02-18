Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin and next steps for extension to popular Lossie chipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin and next steps for extension to popular Lossie chipper

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Nationwide building society wants to install new signage at their Elgin branch and  a building warrant has been submitted for a Lossie chipper’s extension.

Meanwhile, Netherton Farm’s plans to transform a steel cabin into a self-service farm shop have been given the green light.

But first, we are looking at approved work at Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin.

Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin.

Whisky giants Gordon and MacPhail will carry out £650,000 worth of work at their Elgin head office.

According to a building warrant, existing internals of a cask warehouse at George House on Borough Briggs Road will be stripped out. In its place will be a two-storey racked warehouse facility.

Green light for work at Gordon and MacPhail

Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers represented the firm in the warrant.

Now planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for the work to start.

Elsewhere, the firm is transforming their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way with hopes it will open this year.

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience were revealed.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The whisky giants’ move into unit one has provided a boost to Elgin High Street.

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop on Elgin High Street.

SUBMITTED: New signage for banking society

The Elgin branch pictured.

Nationwide building society wants to install new signs at their Elgin branch.

This comes as the firm have started a rebrand for the first time in 36 years.

The fresh icon features the familiar house in front of the rising sun.

Bosses believe the new logo boasts a design that is “modern yet familiar”.

New signage for Nationwide in Elgin.

The Category B listed building at 94 Elgin High Street is located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

ISG Design Limited who is representing the banking society has stressed the building’s original features will not be affected by the works.

The work will include all the signage being replaced with new branded ones.

Meanwhile, existing projecting sign brackets will remain and be painted in blue to match new fascia.

APPROVED: Farm shop on the horizon

Claire and Andrew Geddes are pictured on their Netherton farm near Aberlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile near Aberlour, Netherton Farm owners will transform a steel cabin into a self-service farm shop.

The building was previously used as a farm office and storage space.

Some of the cattle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Claire and Andrew Geddes currently sell their farm produce like beef, lamb and potatoes, vegetables and eggs from their garage.

Customers currently place orders online or via the telephone and then collect from the farm at a mutually convenient time.

This will continue to take place.

Floor plan for the shop.  Image: S Reid Design

However, now the couple will move the storage fridges and freezers to the other unit to create a shop.

It will be open daily for customers to purchase items via the honesty box system.

This move comes after planning chiefs approved their plans.

How the pandemic opened people’s eyes to local produce

Andrew Geddes pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Geddes believes the pandemic opened people’s eyes to the local produce on their doorstep.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “Especially since Covid, people are more aware of what they are eating and more interested in buying local.

“All our cattle are born and bred on our farm.

“Then they get slaughtered at Millers in Grantown and butchered at Stewart Mackie’s butchers in Aberlour.”

SUBMITTED: Popular Lossie Chipper extension plans

The Galley chipper pictured. Image: Google Maps

In November, we first revealed the Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth was looking to build an extension.

For more than a decade, the property at 63 Clifton Road has operated as a chipper.

Last month, permission was granted to make alterations.

These changes will include:

  • A new access ramp into the shop
  • Customer waiting area with new seating.
  • A new preparation area and storage room.
  • Meanwhile, an existing external door will be reused with the new extension.
Drawing impression of changes to Galley Fish and Chip Shop.

CM Design has now lodged a building warrant on behalf of owners Jamie and Andrea Steel for the work on the chipper.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £23,000.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

