Emergency response after woman, 81, dies on Keith street

Emergency services were called to Keith town centre today after an 81-year-old woman was found unresponsive.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mid Street at around 11.10am.

Police Scotland has since confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which is thought to have been medical-related.

Woman dies in Keith

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024,we were called to a report of a woman unresponsive in Mid Street, Keith.

“Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and their next of kin have been informed.”