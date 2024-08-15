Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street

Bin bags were stuffed with weeds, cigarette butts, muck and countless pieces of litter from the town centre pavements.

Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
A squad of 16 volunteers turned out to clean Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Business leaders have rolled up their sleeves to tidy-up Elgin High Street after locals demanded it was cleaned.

Complaints about weeds, litter and other mess are some of the most common issues raised by town centre shoppers.

A big clean-up is being planned by Elgin Town Board, which comprises council, business and community representatives, as part of a £20 million spending plan.

In advance of the operation though, the group of volunteers picked up their brooms, put on rubber gloves and filled up bags with cigarette ends, unwanted vegetation and even broken glass.

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Residents want Elgin High Street to be tidied up. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Business owners, senior officials and councillors all joined in the big tidy-up on Elgin High Street and down narrow closes.

The cleaning squad told the Press and Journal why it was important to have an attractive town centre for locals, visitors and businesses alike.

Where messy hotspots are on Elgin High Street

Teams assembled in the town centre before being directed to tidy-up the worst of the litter hotspots identified by Elgin Bid.

Armed with brooms, shovels and bags, the crews then swept the area from one end of the High Street to the other.

Special attention was paid to the closes where weeds, cigarette butts and muck had been allowed to gather unchecked.

Mess on spade being dropped into bin bag.
Just someof the waste being removed from Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin Bid manager Angela Norrie said: “The High Street is where we have the biggest footfall, so sadly it’s also where we find the majority of the rubbish.

“It’s where our shopfronts are so it’s important to look after it.

“We all have a part to play in this. It’s our community and I think keeping our town tidy is something we all have to take ownership of.

“If we all spend a little bit of time on it then it can make a big difference. The gulls are still a problem and we want to try and do more to try and address that issue but we’re working within what we’re allowed to do at the moment.

“We’d like to get up and tackle some of the stuff higher up on the buildings. That kind of stuff is just impossible for us to do though, it’s really down to building owners to do that.”

Why Elgin town centre tidy-up is so important

Jenny Urquhart, who is chairwoman of Johnstons of Elgin, is leading Elgin Town Board’s mission to spend its £20 million of UK Government cash over 10 years.

One of the most popular requests from a public consultation was the High Street and town centre area to be cleaned and made more attractive.

Ms Urquhart said: “I think over time people have maybe expected someone else to take responsibility for tidying the High Street, but if it’s entirely down to us then all of us need to make the change ourselves.

Jenny Urquhart putting rubbish in bag.
Jenny Urquhart clearing rubbish from an Elgin High Street close. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I really didn’t have an understanding of how dirty some of these closes could be. From just one of them we filled a bag with probably a couple of kilograms of waste.

“What has surprised me is seeing stuff like McDonald’s rubbish, which is obviously some distance away but it’s getting here somehow.

“We’re all volunteers ourselves on the board and we’re doing it because we want to do our bit for Elgin.

“Taking a bit more pride in our town centre starts with a bit of clean-up, but hopefully I can encourage more people to do their bit too.”

Helping to encourage Elgin High Street footfall

With Elgin High Street made up of dozens of small traders, business leaders joined the tidy-up in the hopes it can lead to a trading boost.

Mike Duncan, who lives in the Elgin area, is a development manager with the Federation of Small Businesses covering an area spanning Perth and Kinross, Angus, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said: “I joined the board because I wanted to make sure the voices of businesses was heard when the funding was being discussed.

Mike Duncan dropping waste in bag.
FSB representative Mike Duncan joined the Elgin High Street tidy-up. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“There are so many negative things you read on social media about the town centre that just aren’t true.

“People will say ‘there’s nothing there’, but we have an abundance of amazing local shops that really create a vibrant place for locals and vistors.

“Keeping it tidy is so important. Elgin Bid do a lot of work regularly, but it’s good to give them a few more bodies to help today.”

Leigh Scott is managing director of Northgate Accounting, which operates from above Ditsy Teacup on Thunderton Place.

Volunteers picking up rubbish on Elgin High Street.
Leigh Scott, pictured centre, with daughter Abigail and Northgate Accounting management accountant Gemma Seacombe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He was joined on the tidy-up by 11-year-old daughter Abigail, who was given packs of shortbread as a gift by a member of the public to thank her for her hard work cleaning Elgin High Street.

Leigh, who is originally from Australia, said: “My wife is from Elgin so I hear from her parents about how it looked years ago and how it’s maybe not looking its best now.

“Anything we can do to get the place looking great to get more footfall into the town centre will help everyone.”

Councillors rolling up sleeves to clean High Street

Council leader Kathleen Robertson was among those rolling up their sleeves for an energetic tidy-up alongside senior officials from the local authority.

Despite being a Forres representative, she believes the cleanliness of Elgin’s High Street has knock-on benefits for the whole region.

Kathleen Robertson holding broom on Elgin High Street.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “Elgin is our county town and economic centre, so keeping it looking nice and attractive is very important.

“We want people to have that pride in where they live. Hopefully tidy-ups like this will encourage people to volunteer for regular sessions instead of just one-off days.

“I think Elgin suffers a bit at times from being too big, so it’s harder to organise volunteers. Forres is a bit smaller and Grant Park and the High Street flow together a bit more.”

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith revealed he regularly picks up litter across the town to send a message to others to do the same.

Sandy Keith sweeping rubbish in alleyway.
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “I always think if I pick up two bits of rubbish a day and half the town did the same then that’s 20,000 bits of rubbish. If we all did that then everywhere would look a lot nicer.

“We all want to see Elgin tidier than it currently is. We’re out as just volunteers today but hopefully more professional cleaning will be done in the future.

“The town centre isn’t just a retail space for businesses, it’s recreational, a social hub and also residential because we have people living here.

“It’s so important to make it as attractive as it can be.”

