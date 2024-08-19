A96 closed as firefighters battle house blaze in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

A96 closed as firefighters battle house blaze in Keith

Six appliances have been sent to a property on Regent Street.

By Alberto Lejarraga

The A96 is closed at Keith as firefighters deal with a house fire in the Moray town.

The Fire Service has sent six appliances to Regent Street after receiving the call around 9am this morning.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have received a report of a house fire on Regent Street, in Keith.

“We have sent six appliances to the scene.”

A96 closed at Keith after house fire

The A96 is now closed in both directions at Keith following the incident.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A96 at Keith is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey. ”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.25am on Monday, 19 August 2024 police received a report of a house on fire in Regent Street, Keith.

“Police and SFRS attended and there have been no reports of anyone injured.

“The A96 is closed and diversions are in place.”

“Cars should use Seafield Avenue/Station Road.”

“Lorries should use the B9014 from Regent Square to Drummuir and the B9115 to the A96.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. 

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news. 

