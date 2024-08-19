A96 closed as firefighters battle house blaze in Keith

The A96 is closed at Keith as firefighters deal with a house fire in the Moray town.

The Fire Service has sent six appliances to Regent Street after receiving the call around 9am this morning.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have received a report of a house fire on Regent Street, in Keith.

“We have sent six appliances to the scene.”

The A96 is now closed in both directions at Keith following the incident.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A96 at Keith is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey. ”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.25am on Monday, 19 August 2024 police received a report of a house on fire in Regent Street, Keith.

“Police and SFRS attended and there have been no reports of anyone injured.

“The A96 is closed and diversions are in place.”

“Cars should use Seafield Avenue/Station Road.”

“Lorries should use the B9014 from Regent Square to Drummuir and the B9115 to the A96.”

