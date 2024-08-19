‘We can’t believe it ’: Mum-of-three and 73-year-old widow lose everything in Keith fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We can’t believe it ’: Mum-of-three and 73-year-old widow lose everything in Keith fire

Neighbours Dorothy Mitchell and Lindsay Mather are still in shock after seeing their homes engulfed by flames.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Two women have lost everything in a devastating house fire in Keith.

Next-door neighbours Dorothy Mitchell, 73, and mother-of-three Lindsay Mather, 44, had their homes at Regent Street engulfed by flames this morning.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service sent six engines to the scene after receiving a call from Dorothy at 9.11am.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze, while the A96 at Keith remains closed.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, both women said they are still “in shock” and do not know what they are going to do.

They now need find new places to live, and have lost all their belongings.

At the height of the incident, Lindsay had to re-enter her house to rescue the family’s dog while a firefighter rescued one of their cats.

Sadly, the family’s other cat and a hamster are still inside.

Firefighters are still battling the fire on Regent Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pensioner loses her home of 56 years in Keith fire

Dorothy told The P&J she still “can’t believe” she has lost the house she has lived in for the past 56 years.

The grandmother, who lived there with her husband Douglas until he died 26 years ago, explained she has “lots of happy memories” inside.

Dorothy has one son, a daughter, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said.

“My grandchildren and now my great grandchildren often stayed at the house – all the family memories are in there.”

Lindsay and Dorothy waiting outside their homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dorothy explained she was in the shower when she heard sparking noises coming from the immersion heater.

“When I saw the fire, I didn’t have time to be scared,” she said.

“I just rushed to the phone and called the fire brigade, and then I went outside and knocked on my neighbour’s door.”

The 73-year-old does not know where she will end up long-term, but she is lucky to have family who can help just now.

She continued: “I haven’t really thought about what I’ll be doing but, in the meantime, I’ll stay with my daughter.

“Tomorrow, I will be able to see the house and the extent of the damage, and I will take it from there.”

The fire was caused by a faulty immersion heater. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson 

Mum-of-three loses everything in Regent Street fire

Lindsay Mather was about to head to work after dropping off her kids at school when she heard Dorothy knocking on her front door.

“She told me ‘My house is on fire’ and I was like ‘is it? Then I went outside and saw the smoke coming from it,” she recalled.

“I’m shocked, speechless – I didn’t think the fire would get to my house, but I’m looking at it now and it’s gone.”

Lindsay lived in the property with her three children Harley, 19, Aidan, 10, and Bella, 5.

She explained she had to run back inside to rescue her dog.

Lindsay said: “I went back in and rescued my puppy, then the firefighters got one of my cats, but my other cat and a hamster are still inside.

Six fire engines were dispatched to tackle Keith fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The roof on both houses has collapsed and they are waiting until is safe to go back in.”

Lindsay, who works at the local bakery, says she knows she will no longer be able to stay in the property she has rented for the past three-and-a-half years.

She said: “There’s a lot of damage, so we can’t live there anymore.

“I’m sad about losing all the family photos, including those of me as a baby and my kids’ pictures.

“We’ve lost all our stuff, and the children don’t have any clothes left.”

Police have asked drivers to use Seafield Avenue/Station Road while the A96 remains closed.

HGVs should use the B9014 from Regent Square to Drummuir and the B9115 to the A96.

