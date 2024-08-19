Moray Emergency services descend on Inverurie building site Numerous police vehicles and paramedics are attending an incident at Firholme Place. By Ena Saracevic August 19 2024, 8:09 pm August 19 2024, 8:09 pm Share Emergency services descend on Inverurie building site Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6561360/inverurie-police-incident-building-site/ Copy Link 0 comment The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Police and paramedics are in attendance at an Inverurie building site. Several police vehicles including incident response units arrived on scene earlier this evening at Firholme Place. It is currently unclear what the nature of the incident is, but Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment. Emergency services are currently attending the incident at Firholme Place. The scene is near the council-run Gordon House, and building work has been ongoing in the area. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
