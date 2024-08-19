Emergency services descend on Inverurie building site 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Emergency services descend on Inverurie building site 

Numerous police vehicles and paramedics are attending an incident at Firholme Place.

By Ena Saracevic
Emergency services at the building site
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Police and paramedics are in attendance at an Inverurie building site.

Several police vehicles including incident response units arrived on scene earlier this evening at Firholme Place.

It is currently unclear what the nature of the incident is, but Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Emergency services are currently attending the incident at Firholme Place.

The scene is near the council-run Gordon House, and building work has been ongoing in the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Moray

Next-door neighbours Dorothy Mitchell, 73, and mother-of-three Lindsay Mather, 44,
‘We can't believe it’: Mum-of-three and 73-year-old widow lose everything in Keith fire
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Savage Buckie street attack left man with potentially life-threatening injuries
house fire regent street
A96 reopens after firefighters battled house blaze in Keith
Ghulam Rasul standing outside Emporium Menswear.
How pioneering Emporium Menswear has remained strong Elgin High Street brand for nearly 60…
Vanessa and Florian Koci who are breathing new life into former sweet shop in Elgin.
Fresh details revealed about former Elgin sweet shop's makeover into Greek restaurant and new…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – historic rapist jailed and a church-loving domestic abuser
Police and firefighters at scene of crash on A98 near Buckie.
Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash near Buckie
View across Grant Park during pipe band championships.
Grant Park 100: What to expect at family fun day celebrating centenary of Forres…
Graeme with his medals
'Pupils find it crazy': Moray teacher becomes European powerlifting champion
Buckie businessman Charles Milne pictured.
Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Buckie

Conversation