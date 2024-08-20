‘My way of saying goodbye to a very special man’: Elgin woman to hold music festival in memory of her first love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My way of saying goodbye to a very special man’: Elgin woman to hold music festival in memory of her first love

The event will feature a range of rock, punk and metal bands - a genre the pair shared a love for.

By Ena Saracevic
Fiona Marshall and Gary MacDonald
Fiona Marshall is organising the festival in memory of her first love, Gary MacDonald.

An Elgin woman is holding a music festival in memory of her “first love”.

Fiona Marshall is organising an alternative music event in memory of her former partner, Gary MacDonald, who died unexpectedly from lymphoma in 2018.

Seven bands from across Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands will be performing at the event on Saturday, September 7 and all funds raised will be donated to Lymphoma Action UK.

The festival will take place in Williamson Hall in Elgin and will feature catering from the Little Lunchbox. 

To pay homage to Gary’s nickname Hedge, the festival has been dubbed Hedge Fest and will be centred around rock, punk and metal music.

Gary MacDonald died from lymphoma in 2018.

Festival will mark 30 years since first date

The date of the festival marks the 30 year anniversary of the former couple’s first date in 1994.

Fiona explained how she first met Gary when he was 20 and “a punk rocker”.

“Our love of alternative music and going to gigs played a huge part in our relationship for many years,” she said.

The couple eventually went their separate ways, but they kept in touch.

One day in 2018, Gary’s twin brother, Paul, could not get hold of him and visited his flat.

Upon arrival, he found Gary had sadly died. A post-mortem later revealed his death was from lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer, and is the 5th most common type of cancer in the UK.

Fiona said: “Gary’s passing was a huge shock for us all. I had never even heard of lymphoma before, and I couldn’t comprehend it.

Fiona Marshall says that Hedge Fest will raise money for Lymphoma Action UK.

“Even though we had split up a number of years beforehand, we were still good friends and in contact all the time.

“We told each other everything, so I just couldn’t understand how he could either not tell me that he was seriously unwell, or perhaps not even know himself how ill he was.”

Fiona started researching the symptoms of lymphoma.

“I started questioning whether there were any signs or symptoms of his illness, whether he knew he was ill and why he didn’t go to the doctors,” she said.

“I wondered whether I would have known he had cancer if we had still been a couple.

“My life spiralled into depression with grief, shock, disbelief and guilt, and I couldn’t sleep for all the questions whirring away in my mind.”

Gary had eczema from when he was a baby, and spent most of his life feeling itchy – so Fiona says he may not have recognised itchiness as a symptom.

He would also constantly catch colds, with Fiona adding that he may not have noticed increased infections and feeling unwell which are also potential symptoms.

The event will feature a range of rock, punk and metal bands – a genre the pair shared a love for

Festival is Fiona’s way of saying goodbye to Gary

Fiona said she has always wanted to do something positive from such a tragic situation.

She said: “My hope for this festival is to raise as much awareness about lymphoma as possible.

“Even if it encourages one person to see a doctor, or receive a diagnosis, then it could save someone’s life and save others the heartache we have been through.

“It is also a cathartic event for me. I’m hoping it can help me find some peace and is my way of saying my goodbyes to a very special man who was part of my life for so long, hopefully kickstarting my grief recovery and possibly moving forward in my life.”

Tickets for the festival are available online, and a fundraiser has also been set up for those who wish to donate money.

