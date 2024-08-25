Highland League: Reaction to EVERY game as Nairn win at Turriff; Fraserburgh edge Banks o’ Dee and Keith stun Brora

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely praised the impact of substitute Andrew Greig who rose from the bench to seal victory at the Haughs.

His 75th minute strike added to Matthew Wright’s third minute opener as the visitors came out on top in an entertaining battle.

Turriff hit the post, had a shot cleared off the line and missed a penalty in what proved to be a disappointing afternoon for Warren Cummings’ team.

Their misery was compounded by the sending off of forward Ewan Clark.

He was immediately shown a straight red card following a comment made towards an opponent in the vicinity of referee Duncan Nicolson.

And he’ll discover his fate once the whistler’s match report has been processed and evaluated by the SFA.

But, for Tokely, it was a rewarding trip to Aberdeenshire for the Wee County.

He said: “Overall, I’m really happy with the performance. I thought Andrew’s goal settled us down and got us that wee cushion at the end and we were worthy winners.

“Andrew’s a threat and has really good experience and it’s a nice calm finish into the corner. I’ve got good options on the bench and we have an exciting front line so it gives me food for thought going forward.

“But it wasn’t just one person, it was a good all-round team performance.

“We made a really good, fast start. Some games we’ve been playing OK in the first half and not in the second so it was good to put the two together.”

Wright’s early strike came as the result of a fine Nairn move which began with Ben Barron picking the ball up in the middle of the park and distributing a nice pass out to the right wing for Callum MacLean.

His cross to the back post looped over the heads of the back-tracking Turra backline into the path of Wright, who smashed an effort beyond Lee Herbert with the help of the woodwork.

Adam Morrison looked dangerous at set-pieces for the hosts but couldn’t convert a couple of decent headed chances, one of which was hacked off the line by Kenneth McKenzie.

United came even closer when Ewen Robertson’s cross was headed goalwards by Reece McKeown but his effort hit the bottom of the post and rolled along the line into the grateful arms of Dylan MacLean.

But their best chance was reserved for John Allan, who had the chance to restore parity from 12 yards after being wiped out by Alister Morrison.

Despite the match announcer subsequently informing the crowd that he had levelled the score, his shot smashed against the advertising boardings to the right of the sticks.

Just a few moments later, Greig controlled a Wright cross, steadied himself and then found the bottom corner to double the lead.

Cummings expressed disappointment at Clark’s dismissal and must now wait to discover how long he’ll be without the player for.

Reflecting on the match, he lamented his side’s inability to turn opportunities into goals.

He said: “I think Nairn were better than us in the final third and deserved to win the game. Our performance with the ball wasn’t what we’d have liked it to be.

“It wasn’t an ideal start. It was a good cross and a good finish but from our perspective, we could have defended it better.

“We knew as soon as the penalty went wide that this wasn’t going to be a positive result so we’re disappointed.

“You’ve got to take your opportunities when they come and we’re getting in the right areas, but we haven’t been clinical enough or made the right final pass.”

Fraserburgh 1-0 Banks o’ Dee

Fraserburgh moved into the top half of the Breedon Highland League after handing Banks o’ Dee their first league defeat of the season in a keenly contested encounter at Bellslea.

Logan Watt grabbed the only goal of the game for the Broch who recorded their third clean sheet in a row.

Assistant manager James Duthie was delighted to see his side contain the twin threat of Dee strikers Lachie Macleod and Andy Hunter to help secure a valuable three points.

He said: “It was a very good win and an important one for us.

“That’s three clean sheets in a row for us too which is important and I though Bryan Hay and Kieran Simpson were outstanding.

“They managed Dee’s two strikers really well.

“They are a physical side and you have got to work really hard to match up against their threat but I thought we managed to do that for the majority of the game.

“To keep a clean sheet against a really good side in Banks o’ Dee was really pleasing and continues our good performances against the so-called better sides in the division.”

Aidan Sopel’s free kick was blocked by the Dee wall but the ball broke into the path of Willie West who crossed for Logan Watt to fire home the only goal of the game.

Dee captain Kane Winton saw his header from Lachie Macleod’s cross come back off the crossbar

Hamish Macleod’s long range effort was turned round the post by Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour

Barbour also denied Lachie Macleod with another fine fingertip save to keep out the striker’s low drive

The Broch were able to reduce the gap at the top of the table to seven points with their win but Duthie believes the division is going to be a hugely challenging one this season.

He said: “The results at the weekend show every team is striving to get better and we’ve said to the players they need to grasp that fact.

“If you go into any game and you are not at your best there is a good chance you are going to get punished in this league this season.”

Brora Rangers 2-3 Keith

A double from on-loan striker Ryan Park not only toppled Brora Rangers from the top of the league table, but it also heralded Keith’s first win at Dudgeon Park since November 2011.

Despite conceding a goal after 80 seconds, the injury-hit Maroons, with eight first team squad players absent, fought back twice to clinch a memorable win.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I’ve been part of the Highland League since probably 2016, and never really been close to winning here.

“I have personally never even had a point so to come to Brora where they are flying at the top of the league and come away with three points is absolutely fantastic from the players.

“We got off to a terrible start losing a goal in a minute, and you’re thinking ‘here we go again’.

“But into the stiff breeze in the first half we dug in and tried to make it difficult for them.

“In the second half we scored a couple of quick goals on the break.

“Parky’s come in for his debut and showed great composure to net twice.

“They then put a bit of pressure on us but everybody showed great resilience late in the game. The fighting qualities and togetherness was outstanding, a massive team effort.”

Brora opened the scoring following a corner and amidst a goalmouth melee Michael Finnis scrambled the ball over the line.

The floodgates didn’t open though and Keith goalie Craig Reid pulled off several fine saves.

Keith levelled four minutes from half-time, Mikey Ironside cleverly slotting home from 10 yards.

Visiting joy was shortlived, for barely a minute later Max Ewen curled a beauty into the top corner.

Park, on loan from Inverurie Locos, showed his worth with two goals in seven minutes.

He raced clear from the halfway line to slam home a low drive, then the 20-year-old grabbed the winner with another clinical finish.

Brora manager Steven Mackay said: “We got off to a great start, but it’s maybe the worst thing that could have happened to us.

“We eased off a bit and were wasteful in the final third.

“You can’t legislate for the goals we gave away, really poor ones to lose.

“Keith had three shots on target and scored three goals, but fair play, they deserved their win, which is tough for me to say.”

Deveronvale 1-7 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle hit rivals Deveronvale for seven at Princess Royal Park despite going behind after just 13 minutes.

The visitors could easily have added several more goals had they taken other good opportunities throughout the game but manager Lewis MacKinnon was delighted with what his players produced after what has been a slow start to the season.

He said “To come away with a result like that is brilliant as it is never an easy place.

“You have to play well to make it easy for yourselves and the boys stuck to the game plan after going a goal down which was sloppiness on our behalf.

“I never doubted their character and it was a great afternoon’s work with the only negative if there is one being we could have scored a few more.”

Harry Noble put Vale ahead after just 13 minutes but Buckie levelled three minutes later through Fraser Robertson’s first goal for the club before Innes McKay set up Josh Peters with a brilliant pass after 28 minutes to put Thistle in front.

Two minutes later man of the match Andy MacAskill’s free kick was headed home by Joe McCabe with Thistle making it four nine minutes from the break whenJack MacIver capitalised on a Murray Esson mistake.

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Peters made it five after 54 minutes with Lyall Keir two minutes later making it six, scoring the best goal of the game with a lovely chip over Ethan Hopkinson.

Keir completed the scoring two minutes from time.

Vale manager Garry Wood said: “To lose any game is disappointing but to lose it in the manner we did makes it worse and it shows despite our good start we still have a way to go in our plans here.

“I’ve spoken to the guys to say we have to dust ourselves down and learn from our mistakes as we have another difficult game at Brechin on Wednesday.”

Forres Mechanics 3-2 Lossiemouth

Forres Mechanics made it four wins in succession with a 3-2 derby success against Lossiemouth at Mosset Park.

It was a wind-afflicted game of two halves in Forres, with the Can-Cans racing into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back to 2-2 after the break.

Matt Jamieson was the hero as his 25-yard strike won the hosts the match.

Manager Steven MacDonald said: “It’s good to win.

“The boys did well and dug in in the second half. The wind made it very tricky in the second half.

“Lossie played the wind really well, made it very difficult for us and probably deserved something out of the game.

“But I’m just pleased that we won it.”

Lossiemouth almost took the lead in the first minute when two former Forres players – Owen Paterson and Brandon Hutcheson – linked up, with the latter heading the former’s cross over.

Forres went ahead on 17 minutes when Shaun Sutherland stroked into the bottom corner.

A moment to forget for Cans legend Stuart Knight allowed Kyle MacLeod to make it 2-0 just 10 minutes later.

Goalkeeper Knight was caught on the ball in his own box by MacLeod, who then just had to pass into an empty net.

MacLeod thought he had extended the advantage after the half hour mark when he was slid through by Sutherland and finished well, but the assistant referee’s flag was up.

Lossiemouth’s best chance of the first period came when Ross Morrison got in down the left and his shot caused a goalmouth scramble, but Forres cleared.

Morrison was involved as Lossie pulled one back after the break. His cross was nodded in from close range by Ross Archibald on 47 minutes.

It was all square on 67 minutes. Sam Nixon fouled the lively Morrison in the box and Dean Stewart stepped up to send Patterson the wrong way for 2-2.

Forres, then, had to win the match all over again. And that’s what they did – thanks to a fine strike from Matt Jamieson.

His 25-yard effort was too hot to handle for Knight, who parried it up the way and then watched it drop agonisingly under the bar and in for 3-2.

Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black said: “It was a very good second half from us.

“A couple of errors from the goalkeeper made it tough, but he’s an experienced goalkeeper and realises he made an error or two. He’ll bounce back from that.

“We fought gallantly, though. If we keep performing like that then the results will come.”

Huntly 1-2 Clachnacuddin

Goals from Connor Bunce and Scott Davidson helped Clachnacuddin to a 2-1 win at Huntly.

The Lilywhite are unbeaten in the last three fixtures with manager Conor Gethins pleased with the improvements shown from his side.

He said: “The work rate was night and day compared to the game against Strathspey on Wednesday night.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t score more and had a few more chances in the second half where we could’ve been more clinical.

“Fair play they (Huntly) worked hard but I felt comfortable with our defence. When Josh Meekings is in there, he gives us that leadership we’ve been missing.”

Gethins paid tribute to Bunce who has netted in successive games.

He added: “He’s a special player but I’ve challenged him to start hitting the back of the net more and getting the plaudits for scoring goals.

“He’s scored two in the last two and I’m hoping he can continue that as there’s no reason he can’t.”

Clach opened the scoring in the 34th minute. An Allan MacPhee cross came back out to Bunce who netted on the half-volley.

The Lilywhites doubled the lead four minutes later when Allan MacPhee broke down the left for Scott Davidson to head in his first of the season.

The Black and Golds pulled one back two minutes from the break. A Sam Robertson corner was cleared as far as Owen Morris.

Morris played on for Ruari Fraser who saw his initial effort blocked before he fired high into the net at the front post for his first of the campaign.

It’s four games without a win for Huntly as manager Colin Charlesworth admitted conceding two goals in the space of four minutes was costly.

He said: “In too many games we’ve went a goal behind. Usually, our reaction when going behind is good but we seem to be getting punished for slow starts and you can’t start when you’re two goals down.”

Rothes 0-4 Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Rothes at a breezy Mackessack Park.

Locos’ boss Dean Donaldson was delighted his side’s commanding performance, and said: “You could see Rothes were a young side but I thought they played well going into the wind in the first half.

“We struggled to get that first goal but when we go that goal you could see that there was only going to be one winner.

“We don’t often go long but with the wind at our backs in that first half we really tried to get at them and the second goal, just five minutes from the break, came at exactly the right time.”

With regular number one Sean McCarthy missing due to illness the Speysiders fielded 18-year-old Fraserburgh goalkeeper Sam Inglis, who they acquired on-loan late on Friday, between the sticks.

The Broch youngster was quickly into the action when he denied Daniel Agnew a goal-scoring opportunity.

On the quarter hour mark Rothes skipper Liam McDade cleared a net-bound Cole Anderson effort off the line.

Inverurie, with the strong breeze at their backs, opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Agnew beat Inglis with a 15-yard grounder.

Two minutes from the break Locos made it 2-0 when Mark Souter hammered the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Early in the second half Agnew saw his close-range effort brilliantly parried by Inglis in the Rothes goal.

Locos made it 3-0 on the hour when Jamie Young flattened Cole Anderson in the box. Locos immediately brought on former Rothes striker Aidan Wilson to take the spot-kick and he fired it high into the net.

Ten minutes later it was 4-0 when Inglis, who had played brilliantly up until then, allowed a looping back-post header to escape his grasp and Calum Dingwall netted at the back post.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings said: “I guess 4-0 was a fair reflection on the game.

“At the start of the second half it looked like we were getting a foothold in the game, without dominating but we were seeing more of the ball.

“And then we go and kill ourselves by giving away a penalty kick after two or three errors in the build up.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-4 Formartine United

Formartine United defender Lewis Wilson capped his return to the club with a goal on his first appearance as they won 4-0 at Strathspey Thistle.

United made it back-to-back wins following their 1-0 victory over Inverurie Locos in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup as they secured their second league win of the campaign.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “It’s great to have Lewis back and it was nice to see him cap a very good performance with a goal.

“It has been a good week for us after the midweek cup win. With some of the injured players coming back it has made a difference and we saw the benefit of that at Strathspey.

“We’ve still got another three or four to come back but that’s back-to-back clean sheets. We’ve given ourselves something to build on and that’s what we have to do in the games we’ve got coming up.”

An own goal following Tyler Mykyta’s ball into the box gave United a slender half-time lead before Wilson, who received international clearance to return to the club from Laredo Heat Soccer Club on Friday, doubled his side’s lead in the 65th minute.

Mykyta finished Paul Campbell’s cross five minutes later.

An audacious free kick from the halfway line from Matt McLean 10 minutes from time capped a fine day’s work for United as the Grantown Jags wait for their first points of the campaign continues.

Anderson said: “It was quick thinking from Matt. We won a free kick on the halfway line and with the goalkeeper off his line he smashed the free kick over the keeper into the net from in front of the dugout area.”

Wick Academy 1-4 Brechin City

Brechin City moved to the top of the Highland League table following an emphatic 4-1 victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The highlight in an impressive City display was a hat-trick from striker Dayle Robertson whose overall performance brought praise from manager Patrick Cregg.

“Dayle’s been invaluable for us,” he said.

“He scores goals, his work-rate is very good and he leads the line really well.

“I also have to say that to a man I was really pleased with the whole team’s performance including the players who came on in the second half.

“The lads were a joy to watch at times. They played with a real swagger which showed that they were enjoying themselves.

“It’s really difficult to pick the team at the moment because there’s such good competition in the squad but the way the team play is built on hard work which is the core value.”

City got off the mark after nine minutes when Robertson headed home from close-range after a Ewan Loudon shot had been deflected into his path and a stunning 25 yard strike from Kevin McHattie eight minutes before half-time doubled their advantage.

The game was over as a contest four minutes later when Robertson converted from the penalty-spot after skipper Euan Spark was adjudged by referee Harry Bruce to have been fouled by home keeper Jayden Reid.

Although City enjoyed by far the bulk of territorial advantage after the break it was Wick who scored the next goal after 68 minutes when a wonderful solo run from Gordon MacNab ended with him slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Robertson completed his hat-trick and the scoring ten minutes later when he headed home a Brad McKay cross.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “We don’t have our problems to seek at the moment in terms of injuries with games coming thick and fast but I have to say that Brechin have some very good players.

“In the first half they were all over us like a rash and their will and desire and the hunger to hunt down the ball really stood out for me.

“You have to hold your hands up when you’re well beaten and we were well beaten by a superior team so we’ll take it on the chin.”