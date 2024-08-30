How Elgin Baptist Church is transforming former council offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How Elgin Baptist Church is transforming former council offices

Pastor Graham Swanson lifted the lid on the journey from plans on paper to the real work starting.

By Sean McAngus
Pastor Graham Swanson and head contractor Edward Hawksley inside the former council offices getting transformed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pastor Graham Swanson and head contractor Edward Hawksley inside the former council offices getting transformed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around four years ago, Elgin Baptist Church knew they wanted to do more and needed more space.

A Moray Council building at 7 Academy Street in Elgin across the road from the church have lain vacant for a while.

In 2020, we first reported on the plans as the church was in need of more space for Sunday morning youth work sessions and its mother and toddlers group.

Over coverage of the Elgin Baptist Church’s proposals to breathe new life into a former council offices. Image: DC Thomson

It has been eventful behind the scenes over the years to make this project happen.

Work has included the purchasing of the building, raising funds, navigating the planning process and much more.

Now work is underway by Hawksley Joinery to transform the former offices.

This week, I spoke to Elgin Baptist Church pastor Graham Swanson about the transformation of the former council offices.

Pastor Graham Swanson on front of the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

From offices to new space for church and community

The former offices. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The new facility will be used for Sunday morning youth work sessions, mother and toddlers group and much more.

Pastor Graham Swanson wants the building to be a welcoming space for all.

He said: “At first, we want to use it for our mothers and toddlers group and children’s work as we have run out of space in the church.

“Then we want to also set up a drop-in space, where people can come in by for a cup of coffee, feel welcome and have a chat with somebody if they want to.

“And pick up a book from a little kind of library inside.

“We want to be a hub and place for the community to drop in and help us with space restrictions.”

Floor plan for the transformation. Image: CM Design

He added: “We will have different size of spaces that are multi-purpose.

“Also having a lot of the space on the ground floor is useful as it makes more accessible.

“We can’t wait until it is completed.”

One of the assembly hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When asked about the last four years, he replied with a smile: “With any big project, there are ups, downs and frustrations.

“Sometimes our timing isn’t God’s timing.

“The time it has taken, has allowed us to save up the cash and strip the building right back to the walls which has saved a wee bit of money.

“This facility will be all about showing the light and love of Jesus in the community.”

Inside the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This project has been mainly funded by the congregation.

The sale of copper wires and kinder also helped.

As well as contributions from other Baptist churches and some charities and foundations.

CM Design represented the church in the planning process.

It is hoped the new facility will be opened next year.

The church says anyone interested in using the space once opened can email info@elginbaptist.org or call 01343 547743.

