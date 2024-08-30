How Elgin Baptist Church is transforming former council offices

Around four years ago, Elgin Baptist Church knew they wanted to do more and needed more space.

A Moray Council building at 7 Academy Street in Elgin across the road from the church have lain vacant for a while.

In 2020, we first reported on the plans as the church was in need of more space for Sunday morning youth work sessions and its mother and toddlers group.

It has been eventful behind the scenes over the years to make this project happen.

Work has included the purchasing of the building, raising funds, navigating the planning process and much more.

Now work is underway by Hawksley Joinery to transform the former offices.

This week, I spoke to Elgin Baptist Church pastor Graham Swanson about the transformation of the former council offices.

From offices to new space for church and community

The new facility will be used for Sunday morning youth work sessions, mother and toddlers group and much more.

Pastor Graham Swanson wants the building to be a welcoming space for all.

He said: “At first, we want to use it for our mothers and toddlers group and children’s work as we have run out of space in the church.

“Then we want to also set up a drop-in space, where people can come in by for a cup of coffee, feel welcome and have a chat with somebody if they want to.

“And pick up a book from a little kind of library inside.

“We want to be a hub and place for the community to drop in and help us with space restrictions.”

He added: “We will have different size of spaces that are multi-purpose.

“Also having a lot of the space on the ground floor is useful as it makes more accessible.

“We can’t wait until it is completed.”

When asked about the last four years, he replied with a smile: “With any big project, there are ups, downs and frustrations.

“Sometimes our timing isn’t God’s timing.

“The time it has taken, has allowed us to save up the cash and strip the building right back to the walls which has saved a wee bit of money.

“This facility will be all about showing the light and love of Jesus in the community.”

This project has been mainly funded by the congregation.

The sale of copper wires and kinder also helped.

As well as contributions from other Baptist churches and some charities and foundations.

CM Design represented the church in the planning process.

It is hoped the new facility will be opened next year.

The church says anyone interested in using the space once opened can email info@elginbaptist.org or call 01343 547743.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.