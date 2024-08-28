‘It’s appalling’: Nature classes for Moray kids AXED as government snatches back cash to fund wage rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s appalling’: Nature classes for Moray kids AXED as government snatches back cash to fund wage rises

Councillors have criticised the decision to revoke the Nature Restoration Fund that will cost Moray Council £122k

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn
Climate change champion and Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn has called the Scottish Government's decision to revoke the Nature Restoration Fund 'short-sighted'. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Cash to help kids learn about nature is being snatched from Moray Council as the Scottish Government scrambles to cover public sector pay.

The Nature Restoration Fund was to be used for projects to help bring back habitats and combat climate change, with a particular focus on schools.

But local authorities across Scotland will now have to hand back a total of £5 million.

For Moray Council, that figure is £122,000.

‘Shortsighted’

About £10,000 had been earmarked for nature improvement projects at schools.

But chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey told members at corporate committee this week the government has told them the money will be rescinded.

And the “entire funding” will be withdrawn

Green councillor for Forres, Draeyk Van Der Horn, is also the local authority's climate change champion.

Moray Council climate change champion and Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “Frankly I think it’s an appalling situation to be in.

“The Scottish Government is cutting funding at a time of a nature crisis.

“I’m deeply worried this is part of a trend in not supporting something which is very popular with the general population.

“I think it’s short-sighted.”

‘I hope we don’t get a kicking’

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith hoped there would be no repercussions for the council if it fell short with its climate change responsibilities.

He said “It is a regrettable situation, and I just hope we don’t get a kicking in the future for lack of progress in this area.

“It’s no fault of our own that the government has withdrawn the whole entire funding for that.”

Notification was also given by the government that other funding would be revoked.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

This is expected to include money for flood defences and the extension of free school meals for primary pupils.

A full report on the impact of funding being withdrawn will go before councillors by the end of September.

Strike action was planned at 26 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities earlier this month after two wage offers were rejected.

The deal currently being considered would see a 3.6% increase for all grades, with a rise of £1,292 for the lowest paid.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation