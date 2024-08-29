New CCTV at Elgin’s Cooper Park ‘could catch vandals who smashed coping stones into pond’

It is hoped new CCTV cameras at Elgin’s Cooper Park could snare vandals who have cost the public purse thousands of pounds.

About 20 coping stones were forced off the edge of the pond and into the water earlier this month in a brazen act blasted as “mindless”.

And it is thought the repair bill could run into thousands of pounds.

It is the third time this year the pond area has been vandalised.

‘This is mindless’

Damage caused in the spring cost about £5,000 to fix, and repair work will begin next month following another incident earlier this summer.

However it is hoped the culprits of the most recent offence will be caught on new CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield is also chairman of the police and fire and rescue committee.

He condemned the vandalism but is hopeful those responsible will be traced.

Me Bloomfield said: “This is mindless, absolutely mindless. And it begs the question why.

“This spoils it for everyone else who wants to enjoy Cooper Park.

“It just beggars belief why people would want to do this.

“The park is an amenity, and you have to wonder what joy do they get out of it.

“But this is being investigated and police are checking the CCTV footage.”

Cooper Park CCTV could help police probe

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith felt it was obvious the damage was caused deliberately, and probably by more then one person.

He said: “A lot of stones have been pushed into the pond. These people have really gone for it.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said the most recent damage was being assessed and repairs would be carried out at Cooper Park.

They added: “Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of vandalism we’ve seen at this area.

“And it saddens us that anyone would want to damage a community facility in this way.

“We’d encourage anyone with information on this incident, or any other, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The three new CCTV cameras were installed around the park area earlier this month, and are connected to the Police Scotland network.

The three new CCTV cameras were installed around the park area earlier this month, and are connected to the Police Scotland network.