New CCTV at Elgin’s Cooper Park ‘could catch vandals who smashed coping stones into pond’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New CCTV at Elgin’s Cooper Park ‘could catch vandals who smashed coping stones into pond’

The stones were forced into the water earlier this month, and there have been two similar incidents in the last few months

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin South councillor Peter Bloomfield hopes new CCTV cameras have captured footage of vandals who damaged coping stones around Cooper Park pond.
Elgin South councillor Peter Bloomfield hopes new CCTV cameras have captured footage of vandals who damaged coping stones around Cooper Park pond. Image: Hazel Lawson/DC Thomson

It is hoped new CCTV cameras at Elgin’s Cooper Park could snare vandals who have cost the public purse thousands of pounds.

About 20 coping stones were forced off the edge of the pond and into the water earlier this month in a brazen act blasted as “mindless”.

And it is thought the repair bill could run into thousands of pounds.

It is the third time this year the pond area has been vandalised.

‘This is mindless’

Damage caused in the spring cost about £5,000 to fix, and repair work will begin next month following another incident earlier this summer.

However it is hoped the culprits of the most recent offence will be caught on new CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield is also chairman of the police and fire and rescue committee.

Damage caused to the edge of Cooper Park pond in Elgin earlier this month.

He condemned the vandalism but is hopeful those responsible will be traced.

Me Bloomfield said: “This is mindless, absolutely mindless. And it begs the question why.

“This spoils it for everyone else who wants to enjoy Cooper Park.

“It just beggars belief why people would want to do this.

“The park is an amenity, and you have to wonder what joy do they get out of it.

“But this is being investigated and police are checking the CCTV footage.”

Cooper Park CCTV could help police probe

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith felt it was obvious the damage was caused deliberately, and probably by more then one person.

He said: “A lot of stones have been pushed into the pond. These people have really gone for it.”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the most recent damage was being assessed and repairs would be carried out at Cooper Park.

They added: “Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of vandalism we’ve seen at this area.

“And it saddens us that anyone would want to damage a community facility in this way.

“We’d encourage anyone with information on this incident, or any other, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The three new CCTV cameras were installed around the park area earlier this month, and are connected to the Police Scotland network.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Artist impression of new Elgin Aldi.
Traffic concerns, bus link worries, car park calculations: The big questions about Aldi's new…
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn
'It's appalling': Nature classes for Moray kids AXED as government snatches back cash to…
3
Congratulations Steffie - what an achievement! Image: HCCAPTURES
'It's always been my dream to compete': Buckie personal trainer named one of UK's…
The man fell through the roof of the Sound and Vision shop on South Street.
Man taken to hospital after falling through Elgin town centre roof
Cloddach Bridge towering over River Lossie in Moray.
Long-awaited Cloddach Bridge repairs in limbo AGAIN as Tory government 'never signed off on…
High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
Fears over future of Moray aviation college as north university pulls out - and…
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford
How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant
Mike Farquhar tattooing a leg.
How Elgin business South Street Electric Tattoo coped with phenomenal 14-month waiting list after…
The back of the former Smiley Bakers.
New details on Elgin takeaway plans and work approved for listed home at Coleburn…

Conversation