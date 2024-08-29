‘He’ll be missed by all’: Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘He’ll be missed by all’: Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies

The 44-year-old died two days after being found with stab wounds near Rosehill Court.

By Ross Hempseed
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A man has died two days after he was stabbed outside a tower block in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, with a 44-year-old man transported to hospital with serious injuries.

It has now been confirmed the victim, named as Jacek Dembinski, from Aberdeen, has died.

Jacek’s family released a statement paying tribute to him as a much-loved family man.

Jacek Dembinski was found outside Rosehill Court with serious injuries. Image: Police Scotland.

It read: “Jacek was a much loved Son, Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Step-Father.

“He will be greatly missed by all. We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday with a report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury's supermarket
St Nicholas Kirk - East Kirk.
New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk 'proving inviting to youths breaking…
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone; Shutterstock ID 1766040956; purchase_order: Dundee Live - The Courier; job: News; 582e630d-b854-4f77-bcaa-f43743fe6b99
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers
Breaking news logo
Motorcyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash at Gordonstown
Screenshot of Princes Street in Inverurie
Hunt for 'man with blonde ponytail' after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con…
Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen named most affordable city for student rental properties
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facbook
Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead
Superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Microsoft boss' $15m superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen
The move will see the practice extend to the unit next door. Image: Google Maps.
Huntly Dental Practice to expand - with scope for thousands of extra patients