‘He’ll be missed by all’: Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies

A man has died two days after he was stabbed outside a tower block in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, with a 44-year-old man transported to hospital with serious injuries.
It has now been confirmed the victim, named as Jacek Dembinski, from Aberdeen, has died.
Jacek’s family released a statement paying tribute to him as a much-loved family man.
It read: “Jacek was a much loved Son, Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Step-Father.
“He will be greatly missed by all. We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”
A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday with a report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.