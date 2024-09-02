What you need to know about this year’s Pride in Moray: When the parade will start, what entertainment will be on, how to get after-party tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What you need to know about this year’s Pride in Moray: When the parade will start, what entertainment will be on, how to get after-party tickets

Nearly 1,000 people attended last year's celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Moray.

By David Mackay
Pride in Moray parade marching behind rainbow banner.
Nearly 1,000 people attended last year's Pride in Moray. Image: Jasperimage

Pride in Moray is returning to Forres this weekend with a colourful parade through the town centre.

Hundreds have waved rainbow flags, worn spectacular outfits and carried placards since the event was formed in 2022.

More than 700 packed Forres town centre last year with a parade awash with colour down the High Street.

And Pride in Moray organisers are once again planning a day of activities on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the region and further afield.

The Press and Journal has prepared this guide for everything you need to know about Pride in Moray in Forres.

Where and when Pride in Moray parade will start

Pride and Moray will begin with uplifting speeches at the Forres war memorial at 1pm on Saturday.

The procession will then begin at about 1.30pm to Grant Park where the afternoon of celebrations will continue.

Pride in Moray parade on Forres High Street.
The parade will run the length of Forres High Street to Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage

Road closures have been confirmed for Bridge Street, the High Street and South Street while the parade is passing until 2pm.

Where to park in Forres

Pride in Moray organisers have stressed the car park next to Grant Park will be primarily reserved for emergency services, disabled access and stall holders.

Parking in all Forres car parks is free, but spaces are expected to be limited on the day.

What will be at Pride Village in Grant Park?

The parade will culminate at Grant Park, where a Pride Village has been organised.

More than 50 stalls and vendors will be in the park offering a range of food, drink, crafts, gifts, freebies and more.

Pride in Moray stage in Grant Park.
There will be entertainment on-stage in Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage

Entertainment will begin taking to the stage from 2pm for the crowd.

The main stage will be hosted by local drag queen Idah Dun’im.

Acts include singer Lee Rodgers, a drag queen ensemble featuring Idah Dun’im and more and rock band Boys Should Learn.

Pride in Moray after-party at Forres Town Hall

Pride in Moray will then continue with an after-party at Forres Town Hall with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Entertainment will continue until 11pm and include drag queen Cherry West, boyband The Brave and BBC showbiz presenter Bev Lyons.

Tickets cost £10, under 16s £5 and can be bought online from Eventbrite. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Exterior of Forres Town Hall.
Forres Town Hall will host the Pride in Moray after-party. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is Pride in Moray?

Pride in Moray is a registered charity dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the region.

Tackling isolation within the area is one of the main focuses of the group.

The team provides tips on where to get specialist advice and support, organises social events to overcome social and geographical isolation and promotes fair and equal treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year the group won the charity/group initiative award at the Proud Scotland awards.

