What you need to know about this year’s Pride in Moray: When the parade will start, what entertainment will be on, how to get after-party tickets

Pride in Moray is returning to Forres this weekend with a colourful parade through the town centre.

Hundreds have waved rainbow flags, worn spectacular outfits and carried placards since the event was formed in 2022.

More than 700 packed Forres town centre last year with a parade awash with colour down the High Street.

And Pride in Moray organisers are once again planning a day of activities on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the region and further afield.

The Press and Journal has prepared this guide for everything you need to know about Pride in Moray in Forres.

Where and when Pride in Moray parade will start

Pride and Moray will begin with uplifting speeches at the Forres war memorial at 1pm on Saturday.

The procession will then begin at about 1.30pm to Grant Park where the afternoon of celebrations will continue.

Road closures have been confirmed for Bridge Street, the High Street and South Street while the parade is passing until 2pm.

Where to park in Forres

Pride in Moray organisers have stressed the car park next to Grant Park will be primarily reserved for emergency services, disabled access and stall holders.

Parking in all Forres car parks is free, but spaces are expected to be limited on the day.

What will be at Pride Village in Grant Park?

The parade will culminate at Grant Park, where a Pride Village has been organised.

More than 50 stalls and vendors will be in the park offering a range of food, drink, crafts, gifts, freebies and more.

Entertainment will begin taking to the stage from 2pm for the crowd.

The main stage will be hosted by local drag queen Idah Dun’im.

Acts include singer Lee Rodgers, a drag queen ensemble featuring Idah Dun’im and more and rock band Boys Should Learn.

Pride in Moray after-party at Forres Town Hall

Pride in Moray will then continue with an after-party at Forres Town Hall with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Entertainment will continue until 11pm and include drag queen Cherry West, boyband The Brave and BBC showbiz presenter Bev Lyons.

Tickets cost £10, under 16s £5 and can be bought online from Eventbrite. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

What is Pride in Moray?

Pride in Moray is a registered charity dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the region.

Tackling isolation within the area is one of the main focuses of the group.

The team provides tips on where to get specialist advice and support, organises social events to overcome social and geographical isolation and promotes fair and equal treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year the group won the charity/group initiative award at the Proud Scotland awards.