Teenager missing from Keith not seen for 10 days

Daniel McPhee, 15, has links to Buckie and Stranraer.

By Ellie Milne
Daniel McPhee
Daniel McPhee has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

A teenage boy reported missing from the Keith area has not been seen for 10 days.

Daniel McPhee was last spotted in the Moray town at midday on Tuesday, August 20.

The 15-year-old also has links to the Buckie and Stranraer areas and is known to use public transport.

Police are now appealing to the public for help to trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with sandy brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel during this time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2872 of August 28.

