Meet the Moray man bringing aid and JG Ross butteries to Ukraine

A Moray man has delivered items ranging from a prosthetic leg to packs of JG Ross butteries during his many trips to Ukraine.

Andy Harrold, from Dufftown, is now preparing his tenth visit to deliver aid to the country in November.

However, he is urgently appealing for donations to help him make the journey over.

Andy, who works as a landscape gardener, was one of many people across the region who opened their doors to Ukrainian civilians at the outbreak of the war in February 2022.

One of his guests – a Ukrainian woman called Mariia – had a brother-in-law who died fighting in the conflict which prompted Andrew to make his first trip to Ukraine in March 2023.

The 53-year-old said: “When the war first started I opened up my house to Ukrainians and I had a family stay with me.

“Unfortunately, my guest’s brother-in-law was killed in the fighting and because she was here, she couldn’t go back over to his funeral.

“We raised some money and we bought a vehicle, put her brother-in-law’s name across it, and drove it out to Ukraine in March 2023.

“I then handed the vehicle over to his unit.”

Missile next to Andy’s hotel in Ukraine

Since the start of the war, there have been thousands of civilian casualties.

Andy said: “It’s quite surreal. Life is going on as normal, you see kids walking to school on their own.

“Then you go to the next village, and it’s all been flattened.”

Last March, he even saw a missile strike right next to his hotel

He is committed to continuing to help in any way he can.

“You see the civilians and the children and they’re still so happy but you just think about what they’re missing out on,” he added.

“They just want a happy peaceful life but they’ve been moved from their homes and now have to hide in shelters and basements.”

JG Ross supply Andy with butteries

Earlier this year, JG Ross gave Andy butteries to take from Scotland all the way over to Kherson.

“It was brilliant. They absolutely loved them,” Andy added.

“I was sent photos of people with them, as well as a video of a little girl thanking me for them in Ukrainian.”

JG Ross production director Cameron Ross said: “When Andy contacted us about the good work he was doing we were only to happy to help.

“His vehicle was fair loaded when he arrived at Inverurie but fortunately he was able to fill the small gaps that were left with some packs of butteries.

“We will continue to supply him as and when required. Well done Andy, keep up the good work.”

Andy said the butteries are great to travel with is because they last a long time.

He added: “The reasons butteries were invented were for fishermen to take them offshore.

“They wanted something with high protein that would last for a while when they were out at sea.”

Appeal ahead of November aid trip from Moray to Ukraine

Andy is busy gathering donations as he prepares to make his next trip to Ukraine.

He is specifically looking for a suitable four-door and four-wheel drive pickup truck or van that someone would be willing to donate for the long drive.

Other items that would help are out of date defibrillators, first aid kids and firefighting clothing and equipment.

Old mobile phones are also in demand, as well as their charging cables.

Andy is looking for 2G and 3G handsets, and also laptops for Ukrainian children to access remote schooling in dangerous areas.

To contact Andy about giving aid, contact MorayUkraine@gmail.com or use his donation page.