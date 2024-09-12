Teenager dies after falling from Inverness bridge and being hit by lorry

A teenager has died after falling from a bridge in Inverness.

The 18-year-old man was struck by a lorry travelling on the A9 near the Raigmore Interchange after falling from the bridge at about 7am.

A section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for more than five hours and reopened around 12:40pm.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been notified.

The male lorry driver was uninjured.

Police have opened an investigation, but officers have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

18-year-old man dies after falling from Inverness bridge

Police and the ambulance service were called to the incident at 7.10am.

An ambulance and paramedic response unit were both dispatched to the scene.

Chief Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are continuing to piece together exactly what has happened, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not spoken to us, to get in touch.

“If anyone has any dash cam footage we would ask that you pass it on as it could assist us in our investigation.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 0482 of September 12.