Teenager dies after falling from Inverness bridge and being hit by lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Teenager dies after falling from Inverness bridge and being hit by lorry

The A9 was closed at the Raigmore Interchange for five hours after the incident.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Traffic disruption in and around the A9 in Inverness following an incident close to the Raigmore Interchange.
The A9 was closed for more than five hours at Raigmore Interchange. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A teenager has died after falling from a bridge in Inverness.

The 18-year-old man was struck by a lorry travelling on the A9 near the Raigmore Interchange after falling from the bridge at about 7am.

A section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for more than five hours and reopened around 12:40pm.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been notified.

The male lorry driver was uninjured.

Police have opened an investigation, but officers have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

18-year-old man dies after falling from Inverness bridge

Police and the ambulance service were called to the incident at 7.10am.

An ambulance and paramedic response unit were both dispatched to the scene.

Chief Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are continuing to piece together exactly what has happened, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not spoken to us, to get in touch.

“If anyone has any dash cam footage we would ask that you pass it on as it could assist us in our investigation.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 0482 of September 12.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison
The Filling Station with a for sale sign out the front.
Filling Station: New restaurant on the way for this prime location in Inverness city…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Howe had indecent images of children Picture shows; Roy Howe. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 10/09/2024
Sex offender had image of child under two being abused
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Highland teacher clear of assaulting two disruptive pupils
The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Traffic disruption in and around the A9 in Inverness following an incident close to the Raigmore Interchange.
A9 reopened at Raigmore Interchange on Inverness to Perth road
Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man in court accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, at Inverness' Gathering Place
The food hall is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market attracting 10,000 shoppers A DAY as upgrade exceeds expectations
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nigel Gordon had indecent images of children Picture shows; Nigel Gordon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 10/09/2024
Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage - and more than 1,000 images
There has also been a sharp rise in accidents across Scotland caused by drivers in left-hand drive cars. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
String of serious Highland crashes involved American tourists, police reveal
2

Conversation