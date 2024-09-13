Investigation launched into ‘deliberate’ two car fire on Elgin street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched into ‘deliberate’ two car fire on Elgin street

Emergency services rushed to the incident in the Kingsmills area on Thursday morning.

By Ena Saracevic
There were thankfully no casualties.
Police are treating an incident as ‘wilful’ after two cars caught fire on a residential Elgin street.

Emergency services were called to the Kingsmills area of the town just before noon yesterday.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire which was affecting two cars.

There were no reports of injuries and police say enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.55am on Thursday, September 12, 2024, we received a report of a car on fire on Kingsmills, Elgin.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 11.45am on Thursday, September 12, to reports of two vehicles well alight on Kingsmills, Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance, and firefighters extinguished the fire affecting both cars.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

