Investigation launched into ‘deliberate’ two car fire on Elgin street

Police are treating an incident as ‘wilful’ after two cars caught fire on a residential Elgin street.

Emergency services were called to the Kingsmills area of the town just before noon yesterday.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire which was affecting two cars.

There were no reports of injuries and police say enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.55am on Thursday, September 12, 2024, we received a report of a car on fire on Kingsmills, Elgin.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 11.45am on Thursday, September 12, to reports of two vehicles well alight on Kingsmills, Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance, and firefighters extinguished the fire affecting both cars.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”