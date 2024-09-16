Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after falling off his bike in Elgin on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was treated for injuries at Dr Gray’s following the incident at around 7:20pm Moycroft Road in Elgin on September 14.

Police confirmed the nature of the incident today, which saw several police vehicles descend on the busy road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.20pm on Saturday, September 14 we were called to a report of a 13-year-old boy falling off his bicycle on Moycroft Road, Elgin.

“He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”