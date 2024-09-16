Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident

Officers received reports of a 13-year-old boy falling off his bike.

By Ena Saracevic
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after falling off his bike in Elgin on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was treated for injuries at Dr Gray’s following the incident at around 7:20pm Moycroft Road in Elgin on September 14.

The boy was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital. Image: Tyler McNeill

Police confirmed the nature of the incident today, which saw several police vehicles descend on the busy road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.20pm on Saturday, September 14 we were called to a report of a 13-year-old boy falling off his bicycle on Moycroft Road, Elgin.

“He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”

More from Moray

Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
A damaged car was removed from the scene earlier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening…
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a 'stay and play'…
Work has started on the transformation.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Facade of Moray Leisure centre.
Man, 42, arrested after 'disturbance' at Moray Leisure Centre
Bryan Miller, Sonia Palmer and Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk.
How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie…
Carolle Ralph standing on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray
Northern lights above Marykirk
In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland's sky with more to come tonight

Conversation