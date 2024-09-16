Moray Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident Officers received reports of a 13-year-old boy falling off his bike. By Ena Saracevic September 16 2024, 4:30 pm September 16 2024, 4:30 pm Share Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6582452/moycroft-road-elgin-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill A teenage boy was taken to hospital after falling off his bike in Elgin on Saturday. The 13-year-old was treated for injuries at Dr Gray’s following the incident at around 7:20pm Moycroft Road in Elgin on September 14. The boy was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital. Image: Tyler McNeill Police confirmed the nature of the incident today, which saw several police vehicles descend on the busy road. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.20pm on Saturday, September 14 we were called to a report of a 13-year-old boy falling off his bicycle on Moycroft Road, Elgin. “He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”
