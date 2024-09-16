John Hughes’ verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan – who he managed at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Hughes’ verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan – who he managed at Dunfermline

Scottish Cup-winning former Inverness manager Hughes worked with Allan at Dunfermline and gave a glowing assessment of the player.

Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Paul Allan is on a one-year deal with Inverness. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Former Caley Thistle boss John Hughes believes midfielder Paul Allan can be a pivotal player for the Highlanders this season.

The summer signing for Duncan Ferguson’s team is sidelined with a thigh injury, having played just about an hour of football since joining.

Allan made his Inverness debut from the bench late on in the League One draw at Kelty Hearts on August 24.

Ferguson handed him a start the following week in the 1-0 win over Queen of the South, but he lasted just 45 minutes due to injury.

Having been without a club after Dunfermline Athletic released him due to a sliced-down budget, Allan had largely been training on his own, save for a short time at Hamilton Accies, who replaced ICT in the Championship over the summer.

Ferguson made his move last month when funds became available and Allan joined ICT on a one-year contract.

Last term, he made 33 appearances for the Fifers, with whom he won the Championship title in 2023.

‘Paul’s bright, and always wants to learn’

Hughes, who guided Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, managed Allan at Dunfermline in season 2021-22 and he offered a glowing assessment of the player for ICT fans.

He said: “Paul has that attitude that he wants to be the very best he can be. Technically, he’s a really good footballer and is so comfortable in possession.

Former Inverness and Dunfermline boss John Hughes rates midfielder Paul Allan highly. Image: SNS.

“His best position is sitting midfielder. Give him the ball and he will be starting attacks for Inverness.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He didn’t always play for me (due to injuries), but I rated him so highly.

“When I heard it didn’t work out for him in terms of staying on at Dunfermline, I was delighted to see he joined Inverness. It’s a great bit of business – they’ve won a watch with Paul.

“If he can get back playing then keep clear of injuries, and remain fit, he’d be a player right up my street. He’s a bright boy, who always wants to learn.”

Paul Allan, right, in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Inverness in April. Image: SNS.

‘He never wants to let anyone down’

Allan will be giving everything he can behind the scenes to be fit and ready to play his part for the Caley Jags, according to Hughes.

He said: “I know that right now that Paul will be working so hard to be back fit and available. He never wants to let anyone down.

“If he can get a run of games and stay injury-free, he will be great. And he will really feel part of the squad.

“When you’re injured, you can sometimes not feel part of it, and you feel you’re not contributing.

“He’s the kind of guy you enjoy working with. He’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and always wants to improve.”

ICT and Cove level before meeting

Sixth-placed Inverness saw a 2-0 lead slip to a 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic on Saturday, but will be eager to return to winning ways this Saturday at home to a Cove Rangers side, whose fine 3-1 victory at Kelty Hearts, moved them level on points with ICT.

Both teams are just three points behind joint leaders Alloa and Queen of the South, with just four points splitting nine sides. Winless Arbroath are bottom with three points on board.

