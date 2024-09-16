John Hughes’ verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan – who he managed at Dunfermline

Former Caley Thistle boss John Hughes believes midfielder Paul Allan can be a pivotal player for the Highlanders this season.

The summer signing for Duncan Ferguson’s team is sidelined with a thigh injury, having played just about an hour of football since joining.

Allan made his Inverness debut from the bench late on in the League One draw at Kelty Hearts on August 24.

Ferguson handed him a start the following week in the 1-0 win over Queen of the South, but he lasted just 45 minutes due to injury.

Having been without a club after Dunfermline Athletic released him due to a sliced-down budget, Allan had largely been training on his own, save for a short time at Hamilton Accies, who replaced ICT in the Championship over the summer.

Ferguson made his move last month when funds became available and Allan joined ICT on a one-year contract.

Last term, he made 33 appearances for the Fifers, with whom he won the Championship title in 2023.

‘Paul’s bright, and always wants to learn’

Hughes, who guided Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, managed Allan at Dunfermline in season 2021-22 and he offered a glowing assessment of the player for ICT fans.

He said: “Paul has that attitude that he wants to be the very best he can be. Technically, he’s a really good footballer and is so comfortable in possession.

“His best position is sitting midfielder. Give him the ball and he will be starting attacks for Inverness.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He didn’t always play for me (due to injuries), but I rated him so highly.

“When I heard it didn’t work out for him in terms of staying on at Dunfermline, I was delighted to see he joined Inverness. It’s a great bit of business – they’ve won a watch with Paul.

“If he can get back playing then keep clear of injuries, and remain fit, he’d be a player right up my street. He’s a bright boy, who always wants to learn.”

‘He never wants to let anyone down’

Allan will be giving everything he can behind the scenes to be fit and ready to play his part for the Caley Jags, according to Hughes.

He said: “I know that right now that Paul will be working so hard to be back fit and available. He never wants to let anyone down.

“If he can get a run of games and stay injury-free, he will be great. And he will really feel part of the squad.

“When you’re injured, you can sometimes not feel part of it, and you feel you’re not contributing.

“He’s the kind of guy you enjoy working with. He’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and always wants to improve.”

ICT and Cove level before meeting

Sixth-placed Inverness saw a 2-0 lead slip to a 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic on Saturday, but will be eager to return to winning ways this Saturday at home to a Cove Rangers side, whose fine 3-1 victory at Kelty Hearts, moved them level on points with ICT.

Both teams are just three points behind joint leaders Alloa and Queen of the South, with just four points splitting nine sides. Winless Arbroath are bottom with three points on board.