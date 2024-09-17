Moray singer soars through blind audition on The Voice as McFly’s Danny Jones joins him on stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Moray singer soars through blind audition on The Voice as McFly’s Danny Jones joins him on stage

Calum Jones, from Buckie, is one step closer to the grand prize.

By Michelle Henderson
Calum Jones in front of purple lighting wearing white and his guitar strap.
Calum Jones from Moray has appeared on series 8 of The Voice UK. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.

A Moray singer has reached the second round of The Voice – with a little help from McFly’s Danny Jones.

Calum Jones, from Buckie, performed Foo Fighters hit Best of You in a blind audition, shown on Saturday night’s episode of the hit talent show.

The 23-year-old wowed judges LeAnn Rimes and McFly’s Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, who are working as a pair on this series.

Tom was the first to turn, with LeAnn swiftly following suit.

Calum Jones surrounded by strobe lights on stage at the Voice.
Calum Jones said he was going to “make his audition count” as he took to the stage at The Voice UK. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.

Unbeknown to him, Danny had stepped away from the judging panel to join the house band on stage.

Confused by Danny’s absence on the panel, he was shocked to find him on stage behind him, exclaiming, “Oh, Danny’s there. What’s up, dude?”

Ultimately, he opted to “jam” on Tom and Danny’s team, earning him a spot in the second round and taking him one step closer to the grand prize – a recording contract, £50,000 cash and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

Fellow judges Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am didn’t hit their red buttons but seemed impressed by Calum’s talent.

In the montage aired before his audition, Calum’s parents Lorraine and William spoke of their son’s love for music.

Calum's parents being interviewed in front of a red backdrop.
Calum’s parents Lorraine and William cheered him on from the sidelines. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.

They said: “His whole life evolves around his music. He gigs every night pretty much.

“You can find him in a pub in Inverness, somewhere every night of every week, of every year and he has been like that since he was very young.”

Calum said he was determined to put aside his nerves and make his audition count.

Speaking on the show, he said: “I live in a tiny little four-house on top of a hill in the middle of nowhere. It’s a really beautiful place to live.

“I’m a pretty quiet person. I’m not a guy for crowds but what I love to do is build guitars. I’ll happily sit and sand a guitar for six hours a day.

“Some of the pubs I play in are old. My regular crowd is three people at a bar if that.

“It’s not like I am going to get the chance every day for LeAnn Rime looking for a pint, so I’m going to make this one count.

“Coming here today is worlds apart from the small tiny pubs with no one in them. I just need to make sure that I’m not overthinking things, switch those nerves off and do what I know I can do.”

Headshot of Calum with his eyes shut, trying to compose himself ahead of his audition.
Calum Jones admits he was nervous going into his audition on The Voice. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.
Danny Jones from McFly playing guitar.
Danny Jones from McFly took to the stage to perform alongside him – unbeknown to Calum. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV

Taking to social media after his audition, Calum described appearing on the show as a “massive honour.”

He wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all of you showing the love.

“I’m still wading through the notifications across all platforms, so if I haven’t gotten back to you yet I apologise.

“A massive honour to have played with Danny Jones from McFly… even if it was unknowingly (still counts… no takebacks)

“Huge thank you to everyone on The Voice UK team.

“Every single one of you folks were so kind and lovely, you guys did a great job of making sure I wasn’t freaking out the entire time & for that, I can’t thank you enough.”

‘I hope you achieve everything you dream of’

Calum holding his guitar case walking along the street.
For Calum, music has become a huge part of his life, performing regularly on stage at pubs in Inverness. Image: The Voice UK/ITV

One supporter wrote: “You were amazing in your audition and so genuine and real.

“I saw you in the Highlander Bar one night and after one song I said to my friend, ‘This guy is so talented. He is going to be famous someday.” Looks like I was right.

“I hope you achieve everything you dream of and stay true to yourself along the way.”

Another said: “Well done Callum. You’ve come a long way. You’re very talented.

“I loved it when you played in Harbour Bar. Good luck in all you do.”

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher on the Voice, sitting on a red judges chair.
Calum has joined Tom and Danny’s team. Image: The Voice UK/ ITV.

While one fan added: “Couldn’t be prouder of you. Knew you could do it.

“I can’t wait to watch your growth journey, regardless you will always be a star to your groupies.”

You can watch Calum’s blind audition on STV Player now. The Voice continues at 8:30pm on STV on Saturday.

Conversation