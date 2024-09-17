‘We need to replace Northfield Academy – but pie in the sky super-school plan kicks it into the darkest ditch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We need to replace Northfield Academy – but pie in the sky super-school plan kicks it into the darkest ditch’

There were tense scenes as Aberdeen City Council formed an action plan to merge various schools and community buildings under one roof in Northfield.

By Denny Andonova
Northfield Academy
The idea for a shake-up of services in Northfield grew arms and legs last year when it emerged that Northfield Academy had risky Raac concrete panels in its roof. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Parents face “years of anxiety and stress” as a replacement for Raac-ridden Northfield Academy has been held up amid plans to create a super-school instead.

City leaders have agreed to look into a multi-million-pound scheme to put primary schools, the academy and various community facilities under one roof.

This could involve Mastrick Library, Northfield Community Centre and even the 2017-built Len Ironside Centre all being merged in the new structure.

It’s the council’s latest ploy to cut expenses, though supporters of the plan argue that it is “not about closing buildings”.

The Middlefield Community Project hub offers a range of health, children’s and nursery services. Image: by Scott Baxter

Education convener Martin Greig said this is a “huge investment” into the Northfield community that will “provide buildings fit for the future”.

However, his positivity was not matched by opposition councillors.

The proposal faced intense backlash – with opponents saying that adding arms and legs to the Northfield Academy replacement project will leave parents in limbo.

What happened at crunch meeting about Northfield Academy?

This all came about as six primary schools in Northfield came under threat of being mothballed due to falling pupil numbers.

Things escalated months later when crumbly concrete was found in the roof of the secondary school – and a major shake up was mooted.

A fresh dossier has revealed running Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark cost the council £3.5 million a year – while pupil numbers are dwindling. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Parents have since been waiting for the council’s verdict, but that will now be further off as the plan to incorporate other buildings could take years to piece together.

Property chief Stephen Booth explained that their first step would be a “thorough review” of all council assets in the area.

‘This idea is pie in the sky’

In a passionate speech to committee members, Northfield and Mastrick councillor Gordon Graham expressed “deep concern” for his community.

“The people who suffer most are the pupils and parents,” he lamented.

“They have had to wait since 2022 for a decision, and now we are saying it would be another two years before they get results – and that is being optimistic.

Northfield Academy
Northfield Academy’s replacement could be kicked two years down the road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “My concern is that under the guise of this there are maybe mergers and closures coming forward, which will cause more anxiety and stress in my community.

“And I do feel this idea is pie in the sky – because where exactly would you build this?”

Fears Northfield Academy replacement is kicked ‘into darkest ditch’

Dishing out yet another “animated” protest against the idea of a super-school, fellow Labour councillor Ross Grant echoed Mr Graham’s fears.

And he added he would be “absolutely horrified” if this was happening in his ward.

Councillor Ross Grant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I do wonder if I am in a dream or if I have banged my head,” he exclaimed, with a dramatic thump at his desk.

“We are kicking this not even into the long grass but deep into the darkest ditch, and I think that this is a total disservice to the people of Northfield.”

Halloween comes early as Labour slam scary school plan

The heated quarrel didn’t stop there.

After grilling council officers for a good 10 minutes, Kingswells and Sheddocksley member Kate Blake went on to question the validity of their research as a whole.

She argued that the proposal has been based on outdated student roll statistics, with numbers at the under-threat primaries appearing to be on the up in the last year.

Labour councillor Kate Blake urged removal of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bringing an early flare of Halloween horror films, Ms Blake likened the proposed Northfield complex to witchcraft tricks.

She added: “Rather than communicating surety, we are to throw primary schools and the academy in a cauldron with libraries and community centres, give them a stir and see what magical potion we can conjure up.

“It’s bonkers.”

What do you think of the Northfield community campus plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Leaders insist Northfield super-school ‘not about closing buildings’

But SNP councillor for Northfield, Donna Clark, insisted that the proposals would be a treat rather than a trick…

And she gave examples of similar schemes in Tillydrone and Torry to cement the project’s prospects for success.

Her voice trembling with emotion, she said: “This is certainly not about earmarking any building or any group for closure.

“This is about providing buildings and facilities that are fit for the future.

“Ensuring a positive destination for every pupil must be our number one focus.

“This asset could see us investing millions in Northfield – and this should be viewed as a positive.”

Outside of Tillydrone Community Campus.
The £6m Tillydrone Community Campus, which includes a library, laundry room, training kitchen, creche, a food store, cafe, classrooms and space for activities, opened in 2019.

Taking all of the attacks on the chin, Mr Greig added that the community will be “put to the heart of all decision-making”.

He said: “Northfield Academy needs replacement and we have an excellent opportunity to think strategically – and work with the community about what will serve them best.

“It doesn’t make sense not to include other primary schools, and there is huge potential in working with third parties – such as the NHS – to add value to the local community.

“I really feel it’s time for us to turn the page and be positive and aspirational for the Northfield community because we want to create better services and facilities.”

