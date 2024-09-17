‘We need to replace Northfield Academy – but pie in the sky super-school plan kicks it into the darkest ditch’

Parents face “years of anxiety and stress” as a replacement for Raac-ridden Northfield Academy has been held up amid plans to create a super-school instead.

City leaders have agreed to look into a multi-million-pound scheme to put primary schools, the academy and various community facilities under one roof.

This could involve Mastrick Library, Northfield Community Centre and even the 2017-built Len Ironside Centre all being merged in the new structure.

It’s the council’s latest ploy to cut expenses, though supporters of the plan argue that it is “not about closing buildings”.

Education convener Martin Greig said this is a “huge investment” into the Northfield community that will “provide buildings fit for the future”.

However, his positivity was not matched by opposition councillors.

The proposal faced intense backlash – with opponents saying that adding arms and legs to the Northfield Academy replacement project will leave parents in limbo.

What happened at crunch meeting about Northfield Academy?

This all came about as six primary schools in Northfield came under threat of being mothballed due to falling pupil numbers.

Things escalated months later when crumbly concrete was found in the roof of the secondary school – and a major shake up was mooted.

Parents have since been waiting for the council’s verdict, but that will now be further off as the plan to incorporate other buildings could take years to piece together.

Property chief Stephen Booth explained that their first step would be a “thorough review” of all council assets in the area.

‘This idea is pie in the sky’

In a passionate speech to committee members, Northfield and Mastrick councillor Gordon Graham expressed “deep concern” for his community.

“The people who suffer most are the pupils and parents,” he lamented.

“They have had to wait since 2022 for a decision, and now we are saying it would be another two years before they get results – and that is being optimistic.

He added: “My concern is that under the guise of this there are maybe mergers and closures coming forward, which will cause more anxiety and stress in my community.

“And I do feel this idea is pie in the sky – because where exactly would you build this?”

Fears Northfield Academy replacement is kicked ‘into darkest ditch’

Dishing out yet another “animated” protest against the idea of a super-school, fellow Labour councillor Ross Grant echoed Mr Graham’s fears.

And he added he would be “absolutely horrified” if this was happening in his ward.

“I do wonder if I am in a dream or if I have banged my head,” he exclaimed, with a dramatic thump at his desk.

“We are kicking this not even into the long grass but deep into the darkest ditch, and I think that this is a total disservice to the people of Northfield.”

Halloween comes early as Labour slam scary school plan

The heated quarrel didn’t stop there.

After grilling council officers for a good 10 minutes, Kingswells and Sheddocksley member Kate Blake went on to question the validity of their research as a whole.

She argued that the proposal has been based on outdated student roll statistics, with numbers at the under-threat primaries appearing to be on the up in the last year.

Bringing an early flare of Halloween horror films, Ms Blake likened the proposed Northfield complex to witchcraft tricks.

She added: “Rather than communicating surety, we are to throw primary schools and the academy in a cauldron with libraries and community centres, give them a stir and see what magical potion we can conjure up.

“It’s bonkers.”

Leaders insist Northfield super-school ‘not about closing buildings’

But SNP councillor for Northfield, Donna Clark, insisted that the proposals would be a treat rather than a trick…

And she gave examples of similar schemes in Tillydrone and Torry to cement the project’s prospects for success.

Her voice trembling with emotion, she said: “This is certainly not about earmarking any building or any group for closure.

“This is about providing buildings and facilities that are fit for the future.

“Ensuring a positive destination for every pupil must be our number one focus.

“This asset could see us investing millions in Northfield – and this should be viewed as a positive.”

Taking all of the attacks on the chin, Mr Greig added that the community will be “put to the heart of all decision-making”.

He said: “Northfield Academy needs replacement and we have an excellent opportunity to think strategically – and work with the community about what will serve them best.

“It doesn’t make sense not to include other primary schools, and there is huge potential in working with third parties – such as the NHS – to add value to the local community.

“I really feel it’s time for us to turn the page and be positive and aspirational for the Northfield community because we want to create better services and facilities.”

