Moray Our best pictures as the Royal Regiment of Scotland completes Tour of the North Our photographer, Jason Hedges, visits Huntly to see the Royal Regiment of Scotland celebrate their formation with a parade through the north. The band proudly marching through Huntly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Jamie Ross September 19 2024, 7:19 pm September 19 2024, 7:19 pm Share Our best pictures as the Royal Regiment of Scotland completes Tour of the North Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6584932/picture-gallery-royal-regiment-of-scotland-completes-tour-of-the-north/ Copy Link 0 comment The amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders with the Queen’s Own Highlanders was celebrated this afternoon with a parade in Huntly. The two forces were merged in 1994, the 200th anniversary of the Gordon Highlanders, to become the Royal Regiment of Scotland. And to mark the occasion, the regiment has spent the past two days parading across the north. On Wednesday, soldiers marched through both Nairn and Forres, and this morning they picked up the route in Buckie before ending their tour in Huntly where they were greeted by excited locals. Our photographer, Jason Hedges, was on hand to capture the moment they descended on the village. Crowds watching the parade. Standing to attention. The band lead the way. The Royal Regiment of Scotland showcasing their discipline. Marching with pride. Lots of smiles through the parade. A solider in a tank through the parade. 4 SCOTS Pipes and Drums in attendance. Veterans in attendance at the parade. Gathering for the memorial. Solider interacting with pupils from Huntly School. Youngsters interacting with Sa80 on safe mode. Colour Party. Officers of 4 SCOTTS. Gordon Highlanders Veterans. Pupils from Huntly school interacting with the soldiers. Youngsters from Huntly School.
Conversation