Our best pictures as the Royal Regiment of Scotland completes Tour of the North

The amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders with the Queen’s Own Highlanders was celebrated this afternoon with a parade in Huntly.

The two forces were merged in 1994, the 200th anniversary of the Gordon Highlanders, to become the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

And to mark the occasion, the regiment has spent the past two days parading across the north.

On Wednesday, soldiers marched through both Nairn and Forres, and this morning they picked up the route in Buckie before ending their tour in Huntly where they were greeted by excited locals.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges, was on hand to capture the moment they descended on the village.