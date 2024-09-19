Mum of teen who died in Shetland makes emotional plea for help to say ‘goodbye to her baby’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of teen who died in Shetland makes emotional plea for help to say ‘goodbye to her baby’

Laura Mcknight needs to travel from Glasgow to be with her son Makenzie, who was just 16.

Laura Mcknight lost her son at the weekend in Shetland. Image: Facebook.
By Ross Hempseed

The mother of a teenager who died suddenly on Shetland has launched a fundraiser to cover travel to say goodbye to her son.

Laura Mcknight launched a GoFundMe in the wake of her son Makenzie’s death at just 16-years-old.

Police were made aware of the death of young male in the Gulberwick area of Shetland just before 11pm on Saturday, September 14.

Ms Mcknight explained how she lives in Glasgow along with her three other children and needs to make the journey up to Shetland to say her final goodbyes to her boy.

On the GoFundMe page, Ms Mcknight says she needs to get the ferry up to Shetland by Friday along with her three kids.

She was also looking for accommodation for the family and any assistance as B&Bs in Shetland are “quite expensive”.

She has been leaning on friends for support through what is a very upsetting time and admitted she is “extremely stressed”.

Ms Mcknight is looking to travel up to Shetland on the Northlink ferry. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

She wrote: “Any help that anyone could give to help me and my children would be appreciated as I need to say goodbye to my baby. Any help or kindness would really appreciated in this difficult time thanks to anyone who can help me and my kids.”

Despite only being posted six hours ago, the fundraising page has exceeded the initial target of £1,000 and has raised more than £1,350 from 60 donors.

Inquiries are currently ongoing into her son’s “unexplained” death.

