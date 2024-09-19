Mum of teen who died in Shetland makes emotional plea for help to say ‘goodbye to her baby’

The mother of a teenager who died suddenly on Shetland has launched a fundraiser to cover travel to say goodbye to her son.

Laura Mcknight launched a GoFundMe in the wake of her son Makenzie’s death at just 16-years-old.

Police were made aware of the death of young male in the Gulberwick area of Shetland just before 11pm on Saturday, September 14.

Ms Mcknight explained how she lives in Glasgow along with her three other children and needs to make the journey up to Shetland to say her final goodbyes to her boy.

On the GoFundMe page, Ms Mcknight says she needs to get the ferry up to Shetland by Friday along with her three kids.

Laura Mcknight is heading to Shetland to say goodbye to her son

She was also looking for accommodation for the family and any assistance as B&Bs in Shetland are “quite expensive”.

She has been leaning on friends for support through what is a very upsetting time and admitted she is “extremely stressed”.

She wrote: “Any help that anyone could give to help me and my children would be appreciated as I need to say goodbye to my baby. Any help or kindness would really appreciated in this difficult time thanks to anyone who can help me and my kids.”

Despite only being posted six hours ago, the fundraising page has exceeded the initial target of £1,000 and has raised more than £1,350 from 60 donors.

Inquiries are currently ongoing into her son’s “unexplained” death.