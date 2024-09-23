Moray Missing teenager, 14, last seen in Lossiemouth Officers say that Dylan Sutherland is known to frequent Elgin. By Ena Saracevic September 23 2024, 2:02 pm September 23 2024, 2:02 pm Share Missing teenager, 14, last seen in Lossiemouth Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6587314/dylan-sutherland-missing-person-lossiemouth/ Copy Link 0 comment Dylan Sutherland was last seen in Lossiemouth. Police are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old missing last seen in Lossiemouth. Officers say that Dylan Sutherland is known to frequent Elgin, and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. Police have not stated the day or time Dylan was last seen. Image: Police Scotland He is being described as 6 foot tall with brown hair. Dylan was last seen wearing a black hooded top, with black jogging trousers and black Nike trainers. He may also be in possession of a rucksack. If you have seen Dylan, or know his whereabouts contact police on 101 quoting incident PS-20240920-4052.
