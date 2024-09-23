Missing teenager, 14, last seen in Lossiemouth

Police are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old missing last seen in Lossiemouth.

Officers say that Dylan Sutherland is known to frequent Elgin, and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

Police have not stated the day or time Dylan was last seen.

He is being described as 6 foot tall with brown hair.

Dylan was last seen wearing a black hooded top, with black jogging trousers and black Nike trainers.

He may also be in possession of a rucksack.

If you have seen Dylan, or know his whereabouts contact police on 101 quoting incident PS-20240920-4052.