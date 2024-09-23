Jimmy Thelin explains why Ester Sokler is one of Aberdeen’s ‘best defending attackers’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised striker Ester Sokler for his tireless pressing and defensive shift when leading the line.

Thelin reckons the Slovenian brings a vital defensive edge alongside an attacking threat to the in-form Dons.

A high press is key to Thelin’s strategy and he says Sokler delivers this for the Reds.

Sokler came off the bench to net Aberdeen’s final goal in a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

The Dons will now face Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 2 (5.30pm kick-off).

Sokler ended a six-game scoring drought when netting against Spartans as Aberdeen’s impressive start under Thelin extended to 11 wins from 11 matches.

Thelin said: “Ester is a good player – he’s one of the best defending attackers.

“He closes the opponent’s passing lines and can help put pressure on in a good way.

“Ester works so hard for the team to create these opportunities with our pressing.”

‘Ester fought for that goal’

Sokler was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje last summer on a three-year deal.

He was restricted to seven starts and 33 substitute appearances in his debut campaign because Bojan Miovski, who scored 26 goals, was the regular starter.

However, Thelin started Sokler in the Premier Sports Cup games group games this season as transfer speculation surrounding Miovski ramped up.

Miovski was eventually to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee in August.

Sokler has been on the bench for the previous two games, though, as loan striker Kevin Nisbet has been given the nod to lead the attack.

Secured on a season long loan from Championship Millwall, Nisbet has scored twice in three games.

Prior to the Spartans clash, Sokler last scored when hitting a brace in the 6-0 win against Dumbarton on July 27.

Thelin said: “It was good for Ester to get that goal against Spartans.

“The goal is important.

“Also Ester fought for that goal, as he slid in for it.

“He gave everything to get the ball into the net. so I’m really happy with him.”

‘We are spreading goals out’

Sokler was on the scoresheet alongside three other players as Aberdeen eased past Spartans to secure a trip to Hampden.

In-form Pape Gueye scored the opener to take his goal tally to five in the last four games, and six for the season.

Loan striker Nisbet and midfielder Leighton Clarkson also scored.

Miovvski was the runaway leading scorer last season with 26 goals and Thelin is delighted multiple players are stepping up to fill this scoring void.

This season, 14 different players have scored for Aberdeen across 11 games.

Thelin said: “It’s important we had different goalscorers against Spartans because we are trying to find ways to play and work.

“We are trying to find different angles from the assists but also how we attack the box.

“We are spreading goals out and sharing the responsibility to try to keep winning the games.

“It’s good for us for sure.”

Dante Polvara injury update

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson scored on his first start since being sidelined for two months with a fractured shoulder.

Midfielder Dante Polvara was on the pitch at full-time to celebrate with his Aberdeen team-mates after the win against Spartans.

Polvara has been ruled out since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season training which required surgery.

Thelin revealed the 24-year-old American is progressing well – but his return to action is still some way off.

Thelin said: “Dante is a little bit further in the future.

“He’s doing well with the medical team and also in himself.

“But it’s a way ahead.”