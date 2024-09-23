Jimmy Thelin explains why Ester Sokler is one of Aberdeen’s ‘best defending attackers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin explains why Ester Sokler is one of Aberdeen’s ‘best defending attackers’

As well as talking about Sokler, Thelin also provided a fitness update on midfielder Dante Polvara.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS .

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised striker Ester Sokler for his tireless pressing and defensive shift when leading the line.

Thelin reckons the Slovenian brings a vital defensive edge alongside an attacking threat to the in-form Dons.

A high press is key to Thelin’s strategy and he says Sokler delivers this for the Reds.

Sokler came off the bench to net Aberdeen’s final goal in a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

The Dons will now face Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 2 (5.30pm kick-off).

Sokler ended a six-game scoring drought when netting against Spartans as Aberdeen’s impressive start under Thelin extended to 11 wins from 11 matches.

Thelin said: “Ester is a good player – he’s one of the best defending attackers.

“He closes the opponent’s passing lines and can help put pressure on in a good way.

“Ester works so hard for the team to create these opportunities with our pressing.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (R) and Spartans' Bradley Whyte in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (R) and Spartans’ Bradley Whyte in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

‘Ester fought for that goal’

Sokler was signed in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje last summer on a three-year deal.

He was restricted to seven starts and 33 substitute appearances in his debut campaign because Bojan Miovski, who scored 26 goals, was the regular starter.

However, Thelin started Sokler in the Premier Sports Cup games group games this season as transfer speculation surrounding Miovski ramped up.

Miovski was eventually to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee in August.

Sokler has been on the bench for the previous two games, though, as loan striker Kevin Nisbet has been given the nod to lead the attack.

Secured on a season long loan from Championship Millwall, Nisbet has scored twice in three games.

Prior to the Spartans clash, Sokler last scored when hitting a brace in the 6-0 win against Dumbarton on July 27.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It was good for Ester to get that goal against Spartans.

“The goal is important.

“Also Ester fought for that goal, as he slid in for it.

“He gave everything to get the ball into the net. so I’m really happy with him.”

‘We are spreading goals out’

Sokler was on the scoresheet alongside three other players as Aberdeen eased past Spartans to secure a trip to Hampden.

In-form Pape Gueye scored the opener to take his goal tally to five in the last four games, and six for the season.

Loan striker Nisbet and midfielder Leighton Clarkson also scored.

Miovvski was the runaway leading scorer last season with 26 goals and Thelin is delighted multiple players are stepping up to fill this scoring void.

This season, 14 different players have scored for Aberdeen across 11 games.

Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It’s important we had different goalscorers against Spartans because we are trying to find ways to play and work.

“We are trying to find different angles from the assists but also how we attack the box.

“We are spreading goals out and sharing the responsibility to try to keep winning the games.

“It’s good for us for sure.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Dante Polvara injury update

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson scored on his first start since being sidelined for two months with a fractured shoulder.

Midfielder Dante Polvara was on the pitch at full-time to celebrate with his Aberdeen team-mates after the win against Spartans.

Polvara has been ruled out since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season training which required surgery.

Thelin revealed the 24-year-old American is progressing well – but his return to action is still some way off.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, Dante Polvara, and Angus MacDonald at full time after the 4-0 win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie, Dante Polvara, and Angus MacDonald at full time after the 4-0 win against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Dante is a little bit further in the future.

“He’s doing well with the medical team and also in himself.

“But it’s a way ahead.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and The Spartans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Third goal against Spartans a perfect example of Jimmy Thelin's total…
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Paul Third: Aberdeen's next challenge is to end new stadium saga - as Pittodrie…
7
Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin praises Aberdeen players' hunger as Dons book Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot
2
St Mirren's Jaden Brown and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives update on Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie contract talks
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa. Image: SNS.
Former £6m Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa aims to use Aberdeen as springboard back…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Why there's every reason to think Aberdeen's trophy wait will end under…
3
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms why Duk will NOT be in squad to face…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v Spartans: How many changes will Jimmy Thelin make for Premier Sports Cup…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Outstanding Pape Gueye is a dream to watch and can smash 20-goal…

Conversation