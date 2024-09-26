Elgin road closes for ‘urgent repairs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin road closes for ‘urgent repairs’

Diversions are in place as Scottish Water carries out work at Academy Street.

By Ena Saracevic
Scottish Water is carrying out 'essential repair work' on the street. Image: DC Thomson
Scottish Water is carrying out 'essential repair work' on the street. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin street has closed to allow for ‘urgent repair works’ to a leaking pipe.

A section of Academy Street, on the junction with Moray Street, closed yesterday, September 25.

The road should be re-open by Wednesday, October 2.

The closure is for Scottish Water to carry out ‘urgent repair works’ to a leaking pipe.

Council close road in interests of public safety

A notice from Moray Council said: “Please note that owing to urgent repair works to a leaking pipe for Scottish Water it will be necessary in the interests of public safety to apply the temporary restriction to traffic.”

The road currently has traffic cones and signs in place to divert cars past the junction and this is expected to continue until next week.

There is currently a diversion onto Alma Place, then entering Reidhaven Street and going onto Moray Street.

Diversions are in place due to the road closure. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water is currently carrying out essential repair work on Academy Street in Elgin to address a leaking pipe.

“To ensure the safety of both our team and the public, the road will remain closed from from Wednesday, 25 September, until Wednesday, 2 October approx.”

‘We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding’

Scottish Water apologised for any disruption the closure may cause and are asking road users to follow signed diversions that are in place.

“Our team is working hard to complete the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” they added.

The P&J has reported that Academy Street is one of only two pavements in Elgin that people can legally park on.

This is because, as the road is so narrow and cars have become larger over the years, it would be more difficult to pass the road unless vehicles are parked on the pavement.

The parking ban exemption on Academy Street only applies to the section between Moray Street and Alma Place where part of the road closure currently is.

Conversation