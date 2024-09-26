Elgin road closes for ‘urgent repairs’

An Elgin street has closed to allow for ‘urgent repair works’ to a leaking pipe.

A section of Academy Street, on the junction with Moray Street, closed yesterday, September 25.

The road should be re-open by Wednesday, October 2.

The closure is for Scottish Water to carry out ‘urgent repair works’ to a leaking pipe.

Council close road in interests of public safety

A notice from Moray Council said: “Please note that owing to urgent repair works to a leaking pipe for Scottish Water it will be necessary in the interests of public safety to apply the temporary restriction to traffic.”

The road currently has traffic cones and signs in place to divert cars past the junction and this is expected to continue until next week.

There is currently a diversion onto Alma Place, then entering Reidhaven Street and going onto Moray Street.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water is currently carrying out essential repair work on Academy Street in Elgin to address a leaking pipe.

“To ensure the safety of both our team and the public, the road will remain closed from from Wednesday, 25 September, until Wednesday, 2 October approx.”

‘We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding’

Scottish Water apologised for any disruption the closure may cause and are asking road users to follow signed diversions that are in place.

“Our team is working hard to complete the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” they added.

The P&J has reported that Academy Street is one of only two pavements in Elgin that people can legally park on.

This is because, as the road is so narrow and cars have become larger over the years, it would be more difficult to pass the road unless vehicles are parked on the pavement.

The parking ban exemption on Academy Street only applies to the section between Moray Street and Alma Place where part of the road closure currently is.