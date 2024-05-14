Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy

Members of the education, children and leisure services committee unanimously chose the Applegrove Roysvale option for the replacement school.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Forres Academy sign.
The days left at the current Forres Academy are already counting down. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors have agreed a site for the new Forres Academy.

Members of the education, children and leisure services committee unanimously chose the Applegrove Roysvale option for the replacement school.

A public consultation, which received almost 1,200 online responses, favoured the Lochyhill site on the eastern outskirts of the town.

‘Careful weighing up’

Almost 55% of responses preferred it compared to just over 45% for the Roysvale site in the town.

Layout of Roysvale site
Councillors have chosen the Applegrove Roysvale site in the town for the new Forres Academy building. Image: Moray Council

However of the 330 people who identified as a parent or carer of a child, the breakdown was 52% backing for the town centre site with 48% for Lochyhill.

The decision will now go to a meeting of the full council next week for consideration.

At the meeting on Tuesday deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said while Rosyvale was the preferred option there were positives and risks with both sites.

Layout of Lochyhill site
The Lochyhill site to the east of Forres is will be considered as a second choice location for the new Forres Academy. Image: Moray Council.

And she added there would have to be “careful weighing up” of those issues.

However Lochyhill will be kept as a backup location in case more in depth work found problems with the preferred site.

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence praised folk for taking part in the consultation.

He said there had been some “accusations of bias” but he tried to look at the evidence “objectively”.

Cost effective

Mr Lawrence added the feasibility study had given him confidence in backing the Roysvale site.

He was seconded by fellow Forres councillor Paul McBain.

Mr McBain felt it was not an easy decision to choose between the two locations.

He said: “I truly believe this is the right way forward. Not just for education but what it can bring Forres.”

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence. Image: Supplied.

The Roysvale site is expected to cost £3.5 million less than Lochyhill.

And with Applegrove Primary nearby it offers the benefit of a five to 18 campus.

That includes an easier transition for children from primary to secondary and a shared management structure and curriculum.

However the council will have to gain approval to use common good land at Rosyvale.

Common good land

That requires consent of the sheriff court following a public consultation.

And if that were to be refused the local authority would have to buy another piece of land adding to the cost and increasing time scale for completion.

It is thought the cost of a new Forres Academy will exceed £80 million.

The new school is expected to be operational in early 2028.

Scottish Government funding has been secured for up to 50% of the building costs. The rest will come from Moray Council.

