Home News Moray

All you need to know about this year’s Elgin fireworks night

Hundreds of locals are set to descend onto Cooper Park to see the much-loved bonfire and fireworks display.

By Ena Saracevic
Elgin fireworks and bonfire night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin fireworks and bonfire night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Elgin skies are set to light up in a “dazzling display” next month for the annual fireworks and bonfire night.

Organised by the Elgin Rotary club, the much-loved event is returning for 2024.

Those who are planning to head to Cooper Park next month for the event can expect a ‘breath-taking’ firework display.

Like previous years, entry to the event is free and no prior booking is required.

The Elgin Rotary club say they are “grateful” to everyone who supports their fundraising efforts for the event, and that the donations help to carry on the event for the years to come.

President of Rotary Elgin Marian Evans said: “We are excited to continue this tradition and bring the community together for a night of celebration and entertainment.

“Our Bonfire and Fireworks event has been a highlight in Elgin for years, and we are doing all we can to make this year’s event another fun filled evening for everyone to enjoy.”

Every year. a bonfire is made with Guy Fawkes at the top. Image: Jasperimage

When is Elgin fireworks night?

Despite Guy Fawkes night officially being on November 5, the Elgin display will be on Saturday, November 2.

The night will begin to kick off at 6.30pm when the bonfire, made by the Out of the Darkness Theatre Group, is lit up in Cooper Park.

Rotary Elgin promise this will be a “sight to behold” for families who gather around the lit up Guy Fawkes.

A spokesperson for Elgin Rotary Club said: “Join us as we kick off the evening when we set alight the bonfire with a guy made by Out of The Darkness Theatre Group sitting proudly on the top.

“We can’t wait to see which character is there this year – you won’t want to miss it either!”

After the bonfire, Elgin skies will be lit up with an array of colours in the Rotary’s fireworks display.

The fireworks display is expected to begin thereafter, with Elgin Rotary promising it will light up the sky with a “dazzling” display.

Fireworks are set to light up Elgin skies. Image: Jasperimage

Range of food and activities for bonfire night

A variety of stalls will be offering a range of food and drink to attendees.

Organisers say the event is ‘perfect’ for families as there is a range of activities and entertainment to keep both children and adults alike engaged throughout the evening.

For a second year, there will be a range of rides and side shows at the funfair for younger guests.

There will be trained staff and security on-site to assist and ensure everyone is safe at the event.

Rotary Elgin have asked for those attending not to bring sparklers for safety reasons.

Marian added: “As always, entry to the event is free however we need donations to sustain the event as funds received are reinvested into the following year.

“We are also grateful to many local companies who give their time and support in kind to ensure a safe & enjoyable night can be had by everyone attending.”

Those wishing to support the club can donate in cash on the night or alternatively by texting ‘2024fireworks’ to 70095 to donate £5.

There are many other spots where you can watch the fireworks show. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Where else can you watch the Elgin fireworks?

Alternatively, if you’re not a fan of the bonfire, you are able to have a good view of the fireworks display from other places in Elgin including popular spots like Ladyhill.

Other spots where many locals go to watch the fireworks include Seafield Park and Morriston Playing Fields.

