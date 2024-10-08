Stolen kayak leads to frantic five-hour search off Portgordon coast

A stolen kayak led to a frantic missing person search off the coast of Portgordon last night.

A HM Coastguard search team was mobilised around 6.40pm after the kayak was found drifting off the harbour.

An appeal was launched to ask for information regarding the owner, while rescue teams launched an immediate search of the area.

In a later update, HM Coastguard Moray said the kayak had been stolen after the vessel’s owner was found safe and well via the online appeal.

The search was stood down at 11.30pm last night after a five hour search off the Moray coast.

Emergency call after kayak seen drifting off Portgordon

Coastguard have now thanked those who assisted in the search.

An HM Coastguard – Moray statement read: “Thank you to all the individuals and organisations that shared our earlier post for information regarding a kayak found drifting off Portgordon harbour earlier this evening.

“The owner has been found safe and well following this appeal and it appears the kayak had been stolen earlier.

“Thank you again for your assistance in resolving this matter and to the persons who promptly made the emergency call when they saw the kayak drifting.”

At the weekend, HM Coastguard – Moray had just taken part in a water rescue training exercise on the River Spey near Fochabers.

The exercise simulated two 4-man canoes capsizing, with an unknown number of casualties, and tested the collective response of multiple emergency services.