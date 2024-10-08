Stolen kayak leads to frantic five-hour search off Portgordon coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Stolen kayak leads to frantic five-hour search off Portgordon coast

Coastguard rescue teams launched an immediate search of the water fearing a person had come to harm.

By Graham Fleming
It turned out the kayak was stolen. Image: HM Coastguard
It turned out the kayak was stolen. Image: HM Coastguard

A stolen kayak led to a frantic missing person search off the coast of Portgordon last night.

A HM Coastguard search team was mobilised around 6.40pm after the kayak was found drifting off the harbour.

An appeal was launched to ask for information regarding the owner, while rescue teams launched an immediate search of the area.

The appeal was made last night. Image: HM Coastguard

In a later update, HM Coastguard Moray said the kayak had been stolen after the vessel’s owner was found safe and well via the online appeal.

The search was stood down at 11.30pm last night after a five hour search off the Moray coast.

Emergency call after kayak seen drifting off Portgordon

Coastguard have now thanked those who assisted in the search.

An HM Coastguard – Moray statement read: “Thank you to all the individuals and organisations that shared our earlier post for information regarding a kayak found drifting off Portgordon harbour earlier this evening.

“The owner has been found safe and well following this appeal and it appears the kayak had been stolen earlier.

“Thank you again for your assistance in resolving this matter and to the persons who promptly made the emergency call when they saw the kayak drifting.”

Coastguard rescue teams had just taken part in a water rescue training exercise, Image: HM Coastguard 

At the weekend, HM Coastguard – Moray had just taken part in a water rescue training exercise on the River Spey near Fochabers.

The exercise simulated two 4-man canoes capsizing, with an unknown number of casualties, and tested the collective response of multiple emergency services.

