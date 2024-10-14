Rothes Morrisons forced to close as fire service called to store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Rothes Morrisons forced to close as fire service called to store

The shop is currently dealing with an electrical issue.

By Jamie Sinclair
The store announced on Facebook that it would be closing early.
The store announced on Facebook that it would be closing early.

Morrisons Daily in Rothes had to shut early tonight after the fire service was called to the store.

Two fire engines attended the scene however, no fire could be detected.

It is thought that an electrical issue caused the problem.

It is as yet unknown when the New Street convenience store will reopen.

A statement on the shop’s Facebook page reads: “Evening all, we’ve had to shut early tonight due to an electrical issue.

“We’re working to get it sorted as quickly as possible.

“We’ll update as and when we can.”

A Scottish Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We received a call at 17:50 regarding a burning smell at Morrisons Daily in Rothes.

“We mobilised two appliances from Rothes and Aberlour.

“There was no sign of a fire, however a check on electrics has been advised.”

More from Moray

Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Man tries to strap down hay bales on A96
Tractor sheds it load on A96 near Elgin
2
Samuel Bliss was caught doing 125mph on his motorbike on the A96 Picture shows; Samuel Bliss. unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads
Exterior of Drill Hall in Elgin.
How Elgin's historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners…
Street view of Bridgend in Buckie
Cannabis cultivation found within Buckie property
A nursing sow bore the brunt of Rafal Palinkiewicz's beating.
Forres farmworker admits vicious attack on pig
The road was closed for 12 hours while police carried out enquiries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
German man in court on danger driving charge after motorcyclist seriously hurt

Conversation