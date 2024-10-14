Rothes Morrisons forced to close as fire service called to store

Morrisons Daily in Rothes had to shut early tonight after the fire service was called to the store.

Two fire engines attended the scene however, no fire could be detected.

It is thought that an electrical issue caused the problem.

It is as yet unknown when the New Street convenience store will reopen.

A statement on the shop’s Facebook page reads: “Evening all, we’ve had to shut early tonight due to an electrical issue.

“We’re working to get it sorted as quickly as possible.

“We’ll update as and when we can.”

A Scottish Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We received a call at 17:50 regarding a burning smell at Morrisons Daily in Rothes.

“We mobilised two appliances from Rothes and Aberlour.

“There was no sign of a fire, however a check on electrics has been advised.”