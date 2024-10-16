Pupil numbers at rural Moray primary school plummet during external HR review: Could school be mothballed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pupil numbers at rural Moray primary school plummet during external HR review: Could school be mothballed?

The Press and Journal understands less than 15 children are currently attending lessons at the school.

By David Mackay
Logie Primary exterior.
Pupil numbers at Logie Primary have plummeted. Image: DC Thomson

The future of Logie Primary could be uncertain after pupil numbers plummeted at the rural school near Forres.

There were 42 children in the classes just last year according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

However, the Press and Journal now understands that total has now dropped to under 15

It means the council’s mothballing policy has been triggered, which could lead to lessons at Logie Primary School being suspended with children sent elsewhere.

The drop in pupil numbers comes as a “confidential” external review is being run by Livingston-based HR experts at the school.

Mothball worries at Logie Primary

Moray Council has a mothballing policy that means the future of a school is reviewed if pupil numbers drop below 15.

Logie Primary is the second school in less than two years to fall below the threshold, following Crossroads Primary near Keith last year.

The Press and Journal has been told that there are currently less than 15 pupils attending classes at Logie.

Moray Council would not confirm or deny the figure, but did explain that reviews would only be carried out if it was expected the roll would remain below the threshold for an extended period of time.

Primary School children at work in a classroom.
It is understood parents have chosen to enroll their children elsewhere currently. Image: PA

And any proposal to suspend lessons at the school would require the backing of councillors.

A spokeswoman said: “If a school falls below 15 and the forecast is that this will remain the case for a period of time, an operational assessment will be undertaken by the education service.

“This will involve engagement with parents and carers, staff, and the parent council, as appropriate to assess the situation and inform the recommendations on next steps, which will focus on educational benefit.

“Any proposal to mothball a school will require the approval of the committee.

“In the event of a mothballing decision, this allows for the school to reopen should circumstances change, such as an increase in pupil numbers in the future.”

Logie Primary received a positive review when it was last inspected in 2018 with officials praising the “imaginative” use of the outdoor environment in lessons.

External review underway at Logie Primary

The fall in pupil numbers at Logie Primary comes as an external review is ongoing at the school.

Livingston-based McKinney HR are currently carrying out investigations believed to be centred on the school.

The firm’s website explains it specialises in helping teams to “identify, resolve and recover from conflict or challenging situations” and helping teams to “improve organisational performance”.

Logie Primary School sign.
Logie Primary School had more than 40 pupils just last year. Image: DC Thomson

Moray Council declined to comment on the nature of the review when contacted by the Press and Journal.

A spokeswoman said: “All details about the review from McKinney HR are confidential.

“The council is in ongoing communication with parents to provide reassurance, and they will receive further updates directly at an appropriate time.”

It is understood that uncertainty about the process has led to some parents choosing to enrol their children elsewhere.

During the 2022/23 academic year 13 of Logie Primary’s 42 pupils, which equates to 31% of the school, came from homes outside the catchment.

Meanwhile, Moray Council’s website explains “a number of children” attend Logie Primary from outside the catchment and use the school bus or taxi to get to class.

Future of all Moray schools being reviewed

Moray Council is currently examining the future of all its schools as part of an ambitious strategy to ensure they are all fit for the 21st Century.

Consultations are being run with each community to ensure the buildings are meeting the needs of pupils today.

Linnkwood Primary School exterior
Linkwood Primary School in Elgin is currently the newest primary school in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes as Moray Council faces an unaffordable maintenance backlog with 22 of 44 primary schools and five of eight secondary schools currently below minimum standards.

The strategy is backed by £300 million of investment package for new schools, major refurbishments and extensions.

However, senior officials have admitted the process is likely to lead to less schools in Moray with mergers and closures also expected to be considered.

Read more about Moray schools

More from Moray

Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Andre Morgan was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today.
Kinloss double rapist branded 'significant' danger to women
A96 Findhorn Bridge
A96 reopens at Findhorn Bridge following incident
Morrisons store sign
Rothes Morrisons forced to close as fire service called to store
Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Man tries to strap down hay bales on A96
Tractor sheds it load on A96 near Elgin
2

Conversation