Pupil numbers at rural Moray primary school plummet during external HR review: Could school be mothballed?

The future of Logie Primary could be uncertain after pupil numbers plummeted at the rural school near Forres.

There were 42 children in the classes just last year according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

However, the Press and Journal now understands that total has now dropped to under 15

It means the council’s mothballing policy has been triggered, which could lead to lessons at Logie Primary School being suspended with children sent elsewhere.

The drop in pupil numbers comes as a “confidential” external review is being run by Livingston-based HR experts at the school.

Mothball worries at Logie Primary

Moray Council has a mothballing policy that means the future of a school is reviewed if pupil numbers drop below 15.

Logie Primary is the second school in less than two years to fall below the threshold, following Crossroads Primary near Keith last year.

The Press and Journal has been told that there are currently less than 15 pupils attending classes at Logie.

Moray Council would not confirm or deny the figure, but did explain that reviews would only be carried out if it was expected the roll would remain below the threshold for an extended period of time.

And any proposal to suspend lessons at the school would require the backing of councillors.

A spokeswoman said: “If a school falls below 15 and the forecast is that this will remain the case for a period of time, an operational assessment will be undertaken by the education service.

“This will involve engagement with parents and carers, staff, and the parent council, as appropriate to assess the situation and inform the recommendations on next steps, which will focus on educational benefit.

“Any proposal to mothball a school will require the approval of the committee.

“In the event of a mothballing decision, this allows for the school to reopen should circumstances change, such as an increase in pupil numbers in the future.”

Logie Primary received a positive review when it was last inspected in 2018 with officials praising the “imaginative” use of the outdoor environment in lessons.

External review underway at Logie Primary

The fall in pupil numbers at Logie Primary comes as an external review is ongoing at the school.

Livingston-based McKinney HR are currently carrying out investigations believed to be centred on the school.

The firm’s website explains it specialises in helping teams to “identify, resolve and recover from conflict or challenging situations” and helping teams to “improve organisational performance”.

Moray Council declined to comment on the nature of the review when contacted by the Press and Journal.

A spokeswoman said: “All details about the review from McKinney HR are confidential.

“The council is in ongoing communication with parents to provide reassurance, and they will receive further updates directly at an appropriate time.”

It is understood that uncertainty about the process has led to some parents choosing to enrol their children elsewhere.

During the 2022/23 academic year 13 of Logie Primary’s 42 pupils, which equates to 31% of the school, came from homes outside the catchment.

Meanwhile, Moray Council’s website explains “a number of children” attend Logie Primary from outside the catchment and use the school bus or taxi to get to class.

Future of all Moray schools being reviewed

Moray Council is currently examining the future of all its schools as part of an ambitious strategy to ensure they are all fit for the 21st Century.

Consultations are being run with each community to ensure the buildings are meeting the needs of pupils today.

It comes as Moray Council faces an unaffordable maintenance backlog with 22 of 44 primary schools and five of eight secondary schools currently below minimum standards.

The strategy is backed by £300 million of investment package for new schools, major refurbishments and extensions.

However, senior officials have admitted the process is likely to lead to less schools in Moray with mergers and closures also expected to be considered.

