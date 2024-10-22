Warning Elgin ‘still paying the price for ditching Western Link Road’ as 100-home plan branded a ‘car crash waiting to happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Warning Elgin ‘still paying the price for ditching Western Link Road’ as 100-home plan branded a ‘car crash waiting to happen’

Traffic issues were raised during discussions on an application for an affordable housing development in the town

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There are concerns construction traffic for an affordable housing development in Elgin will add to congestion problems on Edgar Road, and increase the risk of accidents. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The decision to scrap an Elgin bypass almost a decade ago could come back to haunt Moray Council as plans for 100 new homes in the town move forward, it has been warned.

The issue of the controversial Western Link Road was raised during discussions on an affordable housing development in the town’s busiest shopping area.

Members of the planning committee would ultimately give the go-ahead for 106 homes at Bilbohall to the south west of Elgin on Tuesday.

However, that decision came with some reservations.

Is this a ‘massive mistake’?

Construction traffic will be forbidden from using a single track bridge over the railway line to the north of the development.

And vehicles will not be able to travel via the level crossing at The Wards to get to and from the site.

That means traffic will have to come in from the east – along Edgar Road – and leave that way too.

Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor John Divers told the meeting he had recently witnessed near car crashes at the staggered junction with The Wards and Glen Moray Drive.

The Labour member for Elgin South said: “We lost the benefits of road junction improvements when we decided not to take forward the Western Link Road.

“But to say this is a car crash waiting to happen is an understatement.

“Improvements have been promised at this junction for years and they’re still not here.”

Edgar Road is ‘crazy’ years on from Western Link Road axe

And Mr Divers added he was “surprised” there was nothing in the application to address the problems.

Councillor John Cowe called the decision to scrap the Western Link Road a “massive mistake” impacting road safety and the economy.

The independent member for Heldon and Laich said it had caused “huge congestion” on Edgar Road.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe.

And SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes called it a “crazy road”.

There are two retail parks on Edgar Road with shops including Next, Mountain Warehouse, Boots, B&M, Matalan, Pets at Home and Food Warehouse.

On top of that, there are also two car salerooms, an Asda supermarket and a B&Q depot.

As if that wasn’t enough, Aldi is planning a move there from its current town centre location.

Warning new homes could be ‘an accident waiting to happen’

The bypass would have connected the south of the town to the north.

A new bridge over the railway line at the end of Wittet Drive would have led onto an extended Edgar Road.

But it was removed from the capital plan in 2016 after the majority of councillors voted against it.

The affordable housing development is part of the Bilbohall Masterplan for a total of 194 homes in the area – stretching from Elgin High School to the railway line.

The development will comprise a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroomed properties.

And there will be two blocks of three storey two bedroom flats.

So why were the housing plans approved?

Moray Council is the applicant for the development. And it is hoped it will go some way to meet housing needs in the town.

However as of March this year there were 3,351 applications to the local authority’s housing waiting list.

The meeting heard there were no objections to the application.

Plans for affordable housing at Bilbohall stretch back to 2007 when Moray Council bought the site from NHS Grampian for £2 million.

Back on track or still delays on the line: How many of Elgin’s trains arrive on time?

Historic chiefs reveal verdict on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work planned at Brodie Castle

Conversation