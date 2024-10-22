Rothes part company with manager Richard Hastings after dropping to the bottom of the Highland League

Rothes have dismissed manager Richard Hastings after dropping to the foot of the Breedon Highland League table at the weekend.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Canada defender succeeded Ross Jack at Mackessack Park in February, but has presided over three wins from 27 matches.

Hastings’ final game in charge was a 6-0 home defeat to Strathspey Thistle on Saturday which saw the Speysiders fall below the Grantown Jags on goal difference.

In a club statement Rothes said: “We wish to confirm that due to recent results and our current league position, we have parted company with manager Richard Hastings.

“Throughout his time at the club Richie has conducted himself with honesty, integrity and great dignity, especially through the adversity of recent months.

“Everyone at Rothes Football Club wish him all the very best for his future within and out of football.”