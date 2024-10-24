Meet the talented Elgin stitchers embroidering items for local businesses

Talented Elgin stitchers are celebrating ten years of an embroidery shop that is used by dozens of Moray clubs and businesses.

Moray Reach Out Embroidery, based on the High Street, provides work and training opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The shop is used by many local charities and businesses including the Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Miele’s Gelateria and Moray School Bank.

Anna Bebas has worked with Moray Reach Out for nine years but joined as the embroidery team lead in 2022.

She said: “We are now more focussed on the embroidery part of the shop compared to how we have been in the past.

“I’m so proud of all the trainees and that we are now celebrating ten years of Moray Reach Out Embroidery.”

The origins of Elgin embroidery business

Building on the success of their Buckie Yarns store, the business expanded to Elgin and created a new wool shop at 6 Commerce Street.

Megan Fairley, digital marketeer for Moray Reach Out, explained: “The reason it moved from a wool shop to an embroidery shop started when the ex-manager Shirley Nicoll was on holiday in Spain.

“She saw an embroidery shop and it really interested her.

“She spoke to her husband and they started thinking about buying a machine for Moray Reach Out.”

The pair then brought the idea to Shona Radojkovic, general manager, who supported the idea as they wanted to diversify what Elgin offered since there were already so many wool shops.

Then, in 2014, Shirley Nicoll led the team to rebranding the wool shop into In Stitches.

Funding from the Highlands and Islands Enterprise and other supporters meant that they were able to purchase an embroidery machine and rebrand the shop.

In 2017, they changed to Moray Reach Out Embroidery and Fine Gifts where they continue to offer personalised embroidery for gifts, workwear and corporate wear.

Elgin trainees given opportunity to explore interests

The organisation has seven trainees who currently work in the shop.

“They feel really valued and important since they’re doing the job,” Anna added.

“Customers know them so when they visit us to pick up their orders they always speak to the trainees.

“They’re not bored because everyday is different. I think this is why people who volunteer with us are happy.”

Staff are encouraging people to come forward if they would like to work as trainees in the store as vacancies are open.

Yvonne has been with the embroidery team in Elgin for seven years, though has been with Moray Reach Out for around 20 years.

She said that her favourite part of the job is making orders, folding and serving customers.

Meanwhile, Steven said he liked to help customers out while also helping the team in the embroidery room from time to time.

Steven, who works in the shop three times per week, has been working with Moray Reach Out Embroidery since it started. However, he has been with Moray Reach Out since 2010.

Megan said: “A potential trainee could come to us and say that they’re interested in the thrift shop.

“Then, when they visit, they think it’s not for them. But they’ve still got a wide range of options for other places where they can work.

“The beauty of it is that they’ve got options. We’ve got such a wide variety of opportunities for people – from things like woodwork to embroidery.”

Elgin embroidery group celebrates ten years of business

On October 17, Moray Reach Out Embroidery colleagues and volunteers gathered together for their ten year anniversary.

The team were joined by a number of their friends and supporters who celebrated with a cake from Nic’s Wee Cakery.

The team from Moray Reach Out Embroidery said: “Looking ahead, Moray Reach Out as a whole is committed to expanding our projects, creating more opportunities for those who face barriers in accessing work, and continuing out journey of empowerment, inclusion and growth.”