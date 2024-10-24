Meet the talented Elgin stitchers embroidering items for local businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Meet the talented Elgin stitchers embroidering items for local businesses

Moray Reach Out Embroidery - which provides work and training for adults with learning disabilities - is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Moray Reach Out Embroidery is celebrating 10 years in business
By Ena Saracevic

Talented Elgin stitchers are celebrating ten years of an embroidery shop that is used by dozens of Moray clubs and businesses.

Moray Reach Out Embroidery, based on the High Street, provides work and training opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The shop is used by many local charities and businesses including the Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Miele’s Gelateria and Moray School Bank. 

Anna Bebas has worked with Moray Reach Out for nine years but joined as the embroidery team lead in 2022.

She said: “We are now more focussed on the embroidery part of the shop compared to how we have been in the past.

“I’m so proud of all the trainees and that we are now celebrating ten years of Moray Reach Out Embroidery.”

Anna Bebas is the project leader at Moray Reach Out Embroidery.

The origins of Elgin embroidery business

Building on the success of their Buckie Yarns store, the business expanded to Elgin and created a new wool shop at 6 Commerce Street.

Megan Fairley, digital marketeer for Moray Reach Out, explained: “The reason it moved from a wool shop to an embroidery shop started when the ex-manager Shirley Nicoll was on holiday in Spain.

“She saw an embroidery shop and it really interested her.

“She spoke to her husband and they started thinking about buying a machine for Moray Reach Out.”

The pair then brought the idea to Shona Radojkovic, general manager, who supported the idea as they wanted to diversify what Elgin offered since there were already so many wool shops.

The opening day of In Stitches in 2014. Image: MRO Embroidery

Then, in 2014, Shirley Nicoll led the team to rebranding the wool shop into In Stitches.

Funding from the Highlands and Islands Enterprise and other supporters meant that they were able to purchase an embroidery machine and rebrand the shop.

In 2017, they changed to Moray Reach Out Embroidery and Fine Gifts where they continue to offer personalised embroidery for gifts, workwear and corporate wear.

Elgin trainees given opportunity to explore interests

The organisation has seven trainees who currently work in the shop.

“They feel really valued and important since they’re doing the job,” Anna added.

“Customers know them so when they visit us to pick up their orders they always speak to the trainees.

“They’re not bored because everyday is different. I think this is why people who volunteer with us are happy.”

Staff are encouraging people to come forward if they would like to work as trainees in the store as vacancies are open.

Trainees Steven and Yvonne at the embroidery machine.

Yvonne has been with the embroidery team in Elgin for seven years, though has been with Moray Reach Out for around 20 years.

She said that her favourite part of the job is making orders, folding and serving customers.

Meanwhile, Steven said he liked to help customers out while also helping the team in the embroidery room from time to time.

Steven, who works in the shop three times per week, has been working with Moray Reach Out Embroidery since it started. However, he has been with Moray Reach Out since 2010.

The trainees make a variety of items including pillows and scrunchies.

Megan said: “A potential trainee could come to us and say that they’re interested in the thrift shop.

“Then, when they visit, they think it’s not for them. But they’ve still got a wide range of options for other places where they can work.

“The beauty of it is that they’ve got options. We’ve got such a wide variety of opportunities for people – from things like woodwork to embroidery.”

Elgin embroidery group celebrates ten years of business

On October 17, Moray Reach Out Embroidery colleagues and volunteers gathered together for their ten year anniversary.

The team were joined by a number of their friends and supporters who celebrated with a cake from Nic’s Wee Cakery.

The tenth anniversary celebration of Moray Reach Out Embroidery. Image: MRO Embroidery

The team from Moray Reach Out Embroidery said: “Looking ahead, Moray Reach Out as a whole is committed to expanding our projects, creating more opportunities for those who face barriers in accessing work, and continuing out journey of empowerment, inclusion and growth.”

