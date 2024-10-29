Highland League: Gavin Price’s interim Lossiemouth tenure ends; Rothes continue search for new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Gavin Price’s interim Lossiemouth tenure ends; Rothes continue search for new manager

The former Elgin and Brechin manager has been with the Coasters since early September.

By Callum Law
Gavin Price has been in interim charge of Lossiemouth.
Gavin Price’s time in interim charge of Lossiemouth is over with logistics proving to be a stumbling block for continuing his tenure at Grant Park.

The former Elgin City and Brechin City boss came in to assist the Coasters in early September following the departure of Eddie Wolecki Black in August.

Price helped Lossie reach the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup and pick up two Breedon Highland League victories.

However, travelling from Aberfeldy to Lossiemouth made it difficult for Price to commit to the job long-term.

He had been trying to attend one training session per week on top of the Coasters’ games, but the sides have now amicably parted way.

Praise for Price

Ian Campbell, Steve Porter and Steven Dunn remain in interim charge and Campbell was full of praise for Price.

He said: “I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about Gavin and what he’s done.

“We’re hugely grateful to Gavin for the help he has given us. He’s been brilliant and the only stumbling block is the travelling commitment it would require from him.

“We’ve been trying to do it where he would come up to training on a Thursday and stay up for the game on a Saturday.

“But with his business commitments it’s hard for him to keep doing that.

Lossiemouth’s Ian Campbell has enjoyed working with Gavin Price.

“The players have enjoyed working with Gavin and he’s helped us get some good results.

“He’s a really good coach who really knows his stuff and if it wasn’t for the logistics he’s said he would have taken the job.

“He’ll still be on hand to give us advice and help us out where he can.

“It’s totally amicable, we both knew that this might end up being the outcome rather than it being a permanent thing.

“We’ve spoken about it and it’s difficult to make everything work, but Gavin has been very professional and the players have picked up a lot from him.”

Coasters look to climb the table

Lossiemouth return to action on Saturday when they face champions Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

The Coasters are 16th in the table with 10 points, three clear of the bottom two of Strathspey Thistle and Rothes.

The club’s committee will decide what the next steps will be when it comes to appointing a new permanent manager.

Campbell added: “We’ll try to pick things up and getting going again, sometimes that’s when we’re at our best when the chips are down a little bit.

“Off the field the club is in a very good place, but we’d like things to be a bit better on the field.

“We have got a good squad. It’s just not quite clicking for us, we’ve got a tough run coming up with Buckie, Deveronvale in the Highland League Cup and then Brechin.

“We need to start getting ourselves sorted out to try to make sure we aren’t pulled to the bottom.

“All the boys work hard and hopefully that can get us through.”

Thomson holding the fort at Rothes

Derek Thomson is looking to restore Rothes’ confidence as their search for a new manager continues.

Mackessack Park director of football Thomson will be in charge for Saturday’s home game against Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders, who are bottom of the table, parted company with Richard Hastings last week.

The deadline for applications to become Rothes manager is Sunday with the Moray club weighing up their options at the moment.

But Thomson’s main concern is trying to pick up three valuable points this weekend.

The ex-Rothes, Buckie Thistle, Nairn County, Cove Rangers, Forres Mechanics and Leicester City winger said: “It’s never nice to see people losing their jobs and I was sorry to see Richard go.

“But my job is to hold the fort until the club gets someone in.

Rothes are looking to bring a new manager to Mackessack Park.

“The confidence is low because of where we are in the table, but we need to try to build the confidence and get a bit of fight into our performances again.

“Hopefully if we do that we can get a result, but we’re up against a team in Turriff that will be fighting very hard as well.

“We need everything to click, we’ve picked up one or two results and have had some decent spells in games.

“But we need to try to do that more consistently and get some momentum behind us.

“We’re looking for points and we need to try to pick up as many as we can.

“We’ll see what happens with who comes in, but the club is going through the process with regards that.

“I’m just concentrating on the game on Saturday and trying to pick up some points.”

